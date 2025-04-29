 tracking pixel
Seventh Annual French Riviera Film Festival Unveils 2025 Finalist Shorts

First launched in 2019, FRFF recognizes and celebrates short-form content created for film, television, web and all digital platforms.

By: Apr. 29, 2025
Seventh Annual French Riviera Film Festival Unveils 2025 Finalist Shorts Image
Scheduled from May 16-17, 2025, the seventh annual French Riviera Film Festival (FRFF), celebrating short film and short-form content from around the globe, has unveiled the finalist shorts of the 2025 competition.

First launched in 2019, FRFF recognizes and celebrates short-form content created for film, television, web and all digital platforms. Scheduled during the time period of the Festival de Cannes, FRFF invites filmmakers from around the globe to participate in the two-day event that includes screenings, eighth annual Global Entertainment Showcase (to be announced shortly), VIP receptions, and closing gala awards ceremony.

The FRFF 2025 finalist and special mention films in the award categories of AI (Artificial Intelligence), Micro Short, Student, Animation, Sci-Fi Horror, Comedy, Documentary, Music Video, and Drama are:

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (AI)

Bound By The Brush
Director: Mark Wachholz
Country: Germany 

Dominant
Director: Nik Kleverov 
Country:  United States

hAIrmony
Director: Javier Ideami
Country: Spain

Market
Director: Ilyou Kim
Country: Republic of Korea

Project 2029
Director: James Jones
Country: United States

Return to Emerald City
Director: Gina Yoon Jin Kim
Country: Republic of Korea

Roadkill
Director: Daniel Max Bonventre, Ian McLees
Country: United States

The Butterfly Dream
Director: Suhyeon Scholastica Jin, Aria Suhyun Kim
Country: Republic of Korea

Unblind
Director: Mark Wachholz
Country: Germany

WWJD SportsTalk Radio
Director: Carl Burcham 
Country:  United States

MICRO SHORT

Break The Silence
Director: Dax Phelan 
Country: United States

Déjà Rêvé
Director: Paris Mumpower
Country: United States

Mi Fuego
Director: Quentin Feynie
Country: France

Picking A Guitar
Director: Eddie Brannigan, Felipe Candido de Brito
Country: Ireland

Rage
Director: Rah Bharath Rajagopal
Country: India

The Last Word
Director: Eric Camus Dulac 
Country: France

Will We Always Have Paris?
Director:  Rona Soffer
Country: Israel 

Young People    
Director: Brooke Westphal
Country: United States

SPECIAL MENTION (*screening online only)

Proof of Life
Director: Brooke Westphal
Country: United States

Self-Care in Seconds
Director: Curtis Johnson
Country: United States

STUDENT

Chase Jupiter
Director: Linjie Huang
Country: United States

A Mother Goes To The Beach
Director: Pedro Hasrouny
Country: Portugal

Lacoste, Lastly
Director: Will Susor
Country: United States

ANIMATION

Mombomb, part 1
Director: Patricia Beckmann Wells
Country: United States

The Adventures of Ohee
Director: Matthew Mason
Country: United States 

To Bend The Ear of The Outer World
Director: John Elefante
Country: United Kingdom 

SCI-FI/HORROR

FINALISTS

IDA
Director: Javier Ideami
Country: Spain

Night Terror
Director: Dana Fradkin
Country: Canada

Swipe
Director: Patia Prouty
Country: United States

COMEDY

FINALISTS

1..2…3
Directors: Quentin FEYNIE, Caroline THOMAS
Country: France

Chinese Laundry
Director: Dan Aid
Country: United States

Hello JOJO
Director: Jeremy Alexandre Condamine
Country: France

How Do You Expect Me to Live if I Don't Kill?
Director: Hassan Hamza
Country: France

DOCUMENTARY

FINALISTS 

Cooking Up A Legacy
Directors: Josef Azam, Melissa Reis
Country: Canada

Deer Bell
Director: Edit Jakab
Country: Hungary

Twisted Fate
Directors: Mike Horelick, Jon Carnoy
Country: United States

Before 1619: She Took Justice
Director: Bobby John Field
Country: United States

MUSIC VIDEO

FINALISTS

A Little Displaced
Directors: Alex Knapp, Thomas Essig
Country: United States

À Volonté
Director: Shaun Rylee
Country: France

Ayshe – Call It Home
Director: Cansu Boğuşlu
Country: Turkey

Crescent Heights
Director: Yiannis Margetousakis
Country: Greece

Rebel
Director: Medi eM
Country: United States

DRAMA

At The Table
Director: Ivan Veljača
Country: Croatia

Bitter Mash
Director: Hadrien Kurzenne
Country: France

Casa Susanna
Director:  Pauline Bernard-Vernay
Country: France

My Paws Are Soft, My Bones Are Heavy
Director: Garry Christian
Country: Indonesia 

Sally, Get The Potatoes
Director: Danicah Waldo
Country: United States 

The Monte Carlo
Director: Jamie Lockhart
Country: United States

The Paradise Road
Director: Lisa Marie Tedesco
Country: United States 

SPECIAL MENTION (*screening online only)

The Castle of Four Doors
Director: Christopher Lamb
Country: United States

At the official opening reception and closing awards ceremony, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Actress, Audience, Rising Star and Industry Excellence awards will also be presented (more details to follow). FRFF festival attendees and participants include filmmakers, industry executives, celebrities, media and influencers.

Additionally, a special Out of Competition screening of iconic Swedish band The Hives’ new music video Enough Is Enough, will screen on day two of the festival. The song is the first single from the band’s latest album The Hives Forever Forever The Hives, co-produced by Pelle Gunnerfeldt and Mike D of the Beastie Boys.

Festival screenings are free to attend and will be held live over two days from 10 am to 3 pm at the Eden Hotel & Spa (133 rue d’Antibes), with special ‘by invitation only’ receptions and awards events planned after each day’s screenings at the Bel-Air Fine Art Gallery and Eden Hotel & Spa.

The festival finalists and special mention films will also screen online beginning May 16th and 17th on Entertainment Oxygen’s eoFlix platform.

Comments

