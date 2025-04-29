Seventh Annual French Riviera Film Festival Unveils 2025 Finalist Shorts

First launched in 2019, FRFF recognizes and celebrates short-form content created for film, television, web and all digital platforms.
Scheduled from May 16-17, 2025, the seventh annual French Riviera Film Festival (FRFF), celebrating short film and short-form content from around the globe, has unveiled the finalist shorts of the 2025 competition.
First launched in 2019, FRFF recognizes and celebrates short-form content created for film, television, web and all digital platforms. Scheduled during the time period of the Festival de Cannes, FRFF invites filmmakers from around the globe to participate in the two-day event that includes screenings, eighth annual Global Entertainment Showcase (to be announced shortly), VIP receptions, and closing gala awards ceremony.
The FRFF 2025 finalist and special mention films in the award categories of AI (Artificial Intelligence), Micro Short, Student, Animation, Sci-Fi Horror, Comedy, Documentary, Music Video, and Drama are:
Bound By The Brush
Director: Mark Wachholz
Country: Germany
Dominant
Director: Nik Kleverov
Country: United States
hAIrmony
Director: Javier Ideami
Country: Spain
Market
Director: Ilyou Kim
Country: Republic of Korea
Project 2029
Director: James Jones
Country: United States
Return to Emerald City
Director: Gina Yoon Jin Kim
Country: Republic of Korea
Roadkill
Director: Daniel Max Bonventre, Ian McLees
Country: United States
The Butterfly Dream
Director: Suhyeon Scholastica Jin, Aria Suhyun Kim
Country: Republic of Korea
Unblind
Director: Mark Wachholz
Country: Germany
WWJD SportsTalk Radio
Director: Carl Burcham
Country: United States
Break The Silence
Director: Dax Phelan
Country: United States
Déjà Rêvé
Director: Paris Mumpower
Country: United States
Mi Fuego
Director: Quentin Feynie
Country: France
Picking A Guitar
Director: Eddie Brannigan, Felipe Candido de Brito
Country: Ireland
Rage
Director: Rah Bharath Rajagopal
Country: India
The Last Word
Director: Eric Camus Dulac
Country: France
Will We Always Have Paris?
Director: Rona Soffer
Country: Israel
Young People
Director: Brooke Westphal
Country: United States
Proof of Life
Director: Brooke Westphal
Country: United States
Self-Care in Seconds
Director: Curtis Johnson
Country: United States
Chase Jupiter
Director: Linjie Huang
Country: United States
A Mother Goes To The Beach
Director: Pedro Hasrouny
Country: Portugal
Lacoste, Lastly
Director: Will Susor
Country: United States
Mombomb, part 1
Director: Patricia Beckmann Wells
Country: United States
The Adventures of Ohee
Director: Matthew Mason
Country: United States
To Bend The Ear of The Outer World
Director: John Elefante
Country: United Kingdom
IDA
Director: Javier Ideami
Country: Spain
Night Terror
Director: Dana Fradkin
Country: Canada
Swipe
Director: Patia Prouty
Country: United States
1..2…3
Directors: Quentin FEYNIE, Caroline THOMAS
Country: France
Chinese Laundry
Director: Dan Aid
Country: United States
Hello JOJO
Director: Jeremy Alexandre Condamine
Country: France
How Do You Expect Me to Live if I Don't Kill?
Director: Hassan Hamza
Country: France
Cooking Up A Legacy
Directors: Josef Azam, Melissa Reis
Country: Canada
Deer Bell
Director: Edit Jakab
Country: Hungary
Twisted Fate
Directors: Mike Horelick, Jon Carnoy
Country: United States
Before 1619: She Took Justice
Director: Bobby John Field
Country: United States
A Little Displaced
Directors: Alex Knapp, Thomas Essig
Country: United States
À Volonté
Director: Shaun Rylee
Country: France
Ayshe – Call It Home
Director: Cansu Boğuşlu
Country: Turkey
Crescent Heights
Director: Yiannis Margetousakis
Country: Greece
Rebel
Director: Medi eM
Country: United States
At The Table
Director: Ivan Veljača
Country: Croatia
Bitter Mash
Director: Hadrien Kurzenne
Country: France
Casa Susanna
Director: Pauline Bernard-Vernay
Country: France
My Paws Are Soft, My Bones Are Heavy
Director: Garry Christian
Country: Indonesia
Sally, Get The Potatoes
Director: Danicah Waldo
Country: United States
The Monte Carlo
Director: Jamie Lockhart
Country: United States
The Paradise Road
Director: Lisa Marie Tedesco
Country: United States
The Castle of Four Doors
Director: Christopher Lamb
Country: United States
At the official opening reception and closing awards ceremony, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Actress, Audience, Rising Star and Industry Excellence awards will also be presented (more details to follow). FRFF festival attendees and participants include filmmakers, industry executives, celebrities, media and influencers.
Additionally, a special Out of Competition screening of iconic Swedish band The Hives’ new music video Enough Is Enough, will screen on day two of the festival. The song is the first single from the band’s latest album The Hives Forever Forever The Hives, co-produced by Pelle Gunnerfeldt and Mike D of the Beastie Boys.
Festival screenings are free to attend and will be held live over two days from 10 am to 3 pm at the Eden Hotel & Spa (133 rue d’Antibes), with special ‘by invitation only’ receptions and awards events planned after each day’s screenings at the Bel-Air Fine Art Gallery and Eden Hotel & Spa.
The festival finalists and special mention films will also screen online beginning May 16th and 17th on Entertainment Oxygen’s eoFlix platform.
