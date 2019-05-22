SPEAKEASY to Play at Palais Des Glaces Summer 2019

The breathtaking circus show Speakeasy returns to the Palais des Glaces June 13 through August 10. 2019.

Imagine circus acrobatics, cabaret dancing, and 1930s silent movies all set in the world of clandestine New York speakeasy bars, and there you have it! Speakeasy is unlike any circus or cabaret show you've seen before, all with a touch of 1930s gangster.

A barman, a godfather, some gangsters, and a few prohibition ladies are sure to have you feeling like you're in the middle of a Martin Scorsese film. The astonishing soundtrack to this unique performance was painstakingly selected to perfectly accompany the performers' every movement. It is here that you'll find a very modern French touch, as the entire soundtrack is a work of art in itself from French music collective Chinese Man.

The arts of cinema, theatre, dance and acrobatics are mixed into one amazing prohibition cocktail. Watch out or you might find yourself seated next to the Parisian Al Capone!

Directed and choreographed by Régis Truchy, the show features Vincent Maggioni, Andrea Catozzi, Clara Huet, Ann-Katrin Jornot, Xavier Lavabre and Guillaume Juncar.

Because the show is performed all through movement and gestures, it is accessible to French speakers and non-French speakers alike!

For tickets and more information, tap here.





