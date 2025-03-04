SHARON EYAL / MATS EK Comes to Paris Opera This Month

Sharon Eyal /​ Mats Ek will be performed at the Paris Opera this month. Performances will run at Palais Garnier from 27 March to 18 April 2025.

After Faunes, Israeli choreographer Sharon Eyal returns for her first “en pointe” ballet at the Paris Opera. The former dancer and artistic collaborator of the Batsheva Dance Company comes to grips with OCD Love, a 2015 piece she proposes in a new version for the Opera’s dancers. Inspired by a text from American poet-slammer Neil Hilborn, who suffers from obsessive-compulsive disorder, the work underlines the difficulty of loving.



The complexity of human relationships is also a theme of Mats Ek’s Appartement. Not without humour, the various sketches confront the ballet’s characters with their solitude through everyday objects such as bidets, television sets and stoves. From the armchair solo to the grand pas de deux and the hoover jig, the Swedish choreographer mixes styles in energetic dance set to the percussive music of Fleshquartet.