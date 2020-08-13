Roberto Alagna and Aleksandra Kurzak to Perform From France in Met Stars Live in Concert

Their performance in the Met Stars Live in Concert is part of new pay-per-view recitals from around the world.

As part of the Metropolitan Opera's Met Stars Live in Concert series, Roberto Alagna and Aleksandra Kurzak will perform from an outdoor terrace in Èze, France.

The duo will perform on Sunday, August 16 at 1:30 p.m. ET. Tickets for each recital are $20.

According to the Met Opera's website, "The dynamic husband-and-wife duo of tenor Roberto Alagna and soprano Aleksandra Kurzak give a concert of arias and duets, accompanied by string quintet, from an outdoor terrace in Èze, France, with a spectacular view of the Mediterranean. From the rhapsodic love duet from Madama Butterfly to the hilarious hijinks of "Caro elisir" from L'Elisir d'Amore to surprising selections such as the Mexican favorite "Cielito lindo," the program promises to be a joyful encapsulation of these two inimitable artists."

To learn more and purchase tickets, click HERE.

Opera's greatest stars perform in a groundbreaking new series of pay-per-view recitals in striking locations around the globe, each live via satellite and shot with multiple cameras. While the Metropolitan Opera House remains dark because of the ongoing health crisis, Met Stars Live in Concert will allow audiences to experience extraordinary solo and duo performances by top singers-streamed live online-from such locations as a former abbey in Bavaria, a Norwegian castle, an outdoor terrace on a cliff overlooking the Mediterranean Sea, a church in Wales, and a historic mansion in Washington, D.C. The series marries the intimacy of the Met's virtual At-Home Gala with the high production value of the company's Live in HD series of cinema transmissions.

