MAYERLING is Now Playing at the Opera National de Paris
Performances run from 22 October to 12 November 2022.
First performed in 1978 by the Royal Ballet in London, Mayerling, along with L'Histoire de Manon, is Kenneth MacMillan's most famous ballet. For this vast, three‑act fresco, the British choreographer drew inspiration from an historic event: the suicide of the archduke Rodolphe, heir to the Austrian throne, in the company of his mistress, the baroness Marie Vetsera, in a hunting lodge in Mayerling, near Vienna, in 1889.
What could have driven the son of the emperor Franz‑Joseph I and Sissi to such an act? Kenneth MacMillan unpicks the social, political and personal pressures at work, alternating between the grandiose and the intimate. Underpinned by the romantic music of Franz Liszt, his highly virtuoso choreography, providing some of the most demanding male roles in the repertoire, portrays in masterly fashion the emotions of characters ill‑used by history.
Performances run from 22 October to 12 November 2022.
More Hot Stories For You
October 22, 2022
Rohm Literary and American Blues Theater will present the European premiere of a new play, STAND UP IF YOU'RE HERE TONIGHT, written and directed by John Kolvenbach (Olivier Nominee Love Song) and starring Jim Ortlieb (Broadway's The Farnsworth Invention by Aaron Sorkin) and featuring Julie Kalya.
SALOME is Now Playing at the Paris Opera
October 15, 2022
Salome, princess of Judea, the daughter‑in‑law of King Herod, finds life in her father‑in‑law’s palace dreary. Her curiosity is roused when she hears the voice of Jochanaan, a prophet held prisoner by Herod who is afraid of him.
CRI DE COEUR is Now Playing at Paris Opera
October 3, 2022
Invited for the first time to create a work for the Paris Opera Ballet, choreographer, director and film‑maker Alan Lucien Øyen develops a scenario in which truth and illusion intertwine in the course of a production that plays with our perceptions. Fascinated by the infinitesimal differences between reality and fiction, Øyen creates, through theatre and dance, a truly moving dialogue between his characters.
SALOME Comes to Paris Opera Next Month
September 29, 2022
Salome, princess of Judea, the daughter‑in‑law of King Herod, finds life in her father‑in‑law’s palace dreary. Her curiosity is roused when she hears the voice of Jochanaan, a prophet held prisoner by Herod who is afraid of him.
THE MAGIC FLUTE is Now Playing at Paris Opera
September 26, 2022
In Die Zauberflöte, a prince from a far‑off land on a quest to liberate a princess meets a giant snake, a cocky bird‑seller, the Queen of the Night and a High Priest who imposes strange rites of passage.