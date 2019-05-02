MAMMA MIA! Comes to Paris Community Theatre 5/3 - 5/12

Here we go again! MAMMA MIA! is playing at Paris Community Theatre from May 3 to 12, 2019.

Book by Catherine Johnson

Music and Lyrics by Bjorn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson

Directed by Josef Ferguson

ABBA's hits tell the hilarious story of a young woman's search for her birth father. This sunny and funny tale unfolds on a Greek island paradise. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter's quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother's past back to the island they last visited 20 years ago.

A large cast, non-stop laughs and explosive dance numbers combine to make Mamma Mia! a guaranteed smash hit for any theatre. A mother. A daughter. Three possible dads. And a trip down the aisle you'll never forget!

For tickets and more information, please visit http://pctonstage.com/mamma-mia/





