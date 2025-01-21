News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

I PURITANI Comes to Paris Opera in February

Performances will run from 06 February to 05 March 2025.

By: Jan. 21, 2025
I Puritani by Vincenzo Bellini is coming to Opéra Bastille next month. Performances will run from 06 February to 05 March 2025.

In 17th-century England, just after the beheading of Charles I, the supporters of the republican Cromwell – the Puritans – are rejoicing at Elvira’s forthcoming marriage to Arturo, despite the fact that he is a royalist. But when the young Cavalier discovers the identity of the prisoner guarded by the Puritans, everything is turned upside down…

In his last opera, blending melancholy with fiery lyricism, Bellini delivers one of his loveliest female portraits in Elvira, who progresses from adolescent gaiety to madness before finally achieving happiness.

It is precisely through her eyes that Laurent Pelly approaches I Puritani. Locked in a sharp-edged castle-prison, Elvira draws us into the projections of her mental space: a warlike, masculine world where she struggles to live out her desires.




