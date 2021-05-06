France's Culture Minister Outlines Movie Theater Reopening Plans

France's culture minister Roselyne Bachelot has outline a strategy for reopening cultural venues, Variety reports.

Movie theaters are expected to reopen on May 19 with increased safety measures in place. There will not be sales of any concessions inside the cinemas within the first three weeks. Eating will not be permitting in the theaters before June 9, because restaurants are still not allowed to serve food indoors.

"There's no reason why there should be double standards in terms of restrictions imposed on 'common' restaurants and restrictions that would apply to restaurants tied to a cultural event (or venue)," Bachelot said.

Bachelot also acknowledged that the French industry was "facing a wall of films" in the months to come and said the backlog included about 150 French movies and 250 foreign films. The culture minister said the National Film Board (CNC) had been tapped to draft an agreement that distributors will be able to take part in.

"I trust the responsibility of all, of distributors, to (get) this agreement concluded promptly to benefit each and everyone," said Bachelot.

