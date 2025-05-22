Daniel Gwirtzman Dance Company to Present European Premiere Of FRAMING MÉNERBES

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Daniel Gwirtzman Dance Company will present the European premiere of Framing Ménerbes: Film Screening and Reception on June 19, 2025 at 8pm at La Strada cinéma itinérant, Salle polyvalente de Ménerbes, Ménerbes, France. Thanks to the generous support of the Dora Maar Cultural Center and Daniel Gwirtzman Dance Company, admission for the screening is free.

Join us for a special evening at the intimate La Strada cinéma itinérant for a film screening and reception celebrating the beauty of Ménerbes and the beauty of dance. Framing Ménerbes frames this stunning village, its natural beauty of far-reaching vistas, mountains, vineyards, and the light for which it is known, taken in through the prism of choreographer and dancer Daniel Gwirtzman, celebrating thirty years as a New York City artist in 2025. Daniel took each photograph and shot each frame of the film, capturing, as he has often said, the dancer who has been with him the longest, himself!

The event promises an unforgettable experience filled with cinematic delights and delicious refreshments. Don't miss out on this unique, one-night only opportunity to discover Ménerbes through the lens of dance film!

SAYS DANIEL ABOUT FRAMING MENERBES:

"I was given a huge gift-a residency at the Dora Maar Cultural Center during the summer months--and ran with it, following the sun's trajectory and exploiting it to shoot. Days were long because the days were long. I was up before the sun rose and after it sunk late at night. Knowing the time was limited I pushed myself to get out, into some precarious places at times, and create. Most happily, bounding into Provence with this energy and friends I had met the first time I was there in 2016, there was a level of support, which spread out within the village; sixteen participants of varying backgrounds in dance who were intrigued answered the pied piper's call. The goal of each day was to highlight a place that could be lit by the sun. Framing Ménerbes is the result of this. As a dancer, to be in this shape at this age was a gift as well. I was pushed and I answered my own call as a choreographer. The excitement of this synergy undergirds the film."

FLOW OF EVENING

7:30pm: Doors open. Mingle with filmmaker Daniel Gwirtzman informally.

8pm: Screening begins

9pm: Moderated Q and A with a special guest filmmaker. Followed by a wine and cheese reception.

PRODUCTION CREDITS

Direction, Choreography, Filming, Editing: Daniel Gwirtzman

Cast: Daniel Gwirtzman

Supporting Cast: Philippe Anthoine, Ophélie Brisset, Mireille Cartet, Myris Mouisson, Nancie Piskor, Sven Slazenger, Susanne Turner

Original Score: Jeff Story

Lightning sometimes does strike twice. Daniel Gwirtzman has the sole distinction of being the only dance artist to receive a fellowship from the Dora Maar Cultural Center in Provence, France. In June of 2024 he received a second. Since the residency's inception in 2006, more than 300 artists and writers have been awarded 25 National Endowment for the Arts Grants, 18 Fulbright Fellowships, 11 Rockefeller Foundation awards, 19 PEN writing awards, among many other accolades. The Center offers artists' residencies for "individuals of exceptional vision to produce enduring works of art, literature and scholarship."

Daniel was in residence for five weeks last June and describes this period as an unusually prolific time, living in a house Picasso acquired for his longtime muse and lover, the famed surrealist painter and photographer Dora Maar. He developed an extensive series of dance photography, all self-portraiture, filmed in situ, in beautiful Provence. The unique setting of this landscape, renowned for centuries to artists, coupled with the choreographic imprint, has yielded a unique trove of vibrant visual imagery.

This photographic imagery has been folded into the larger project he developed, a dance film titled Framing Ménerbes, which will premiere in Provence on June 19, 2025. A call for participants was circulated in the village of Ménerbes, and surrounding villages, asking not for dance experience, only interest. Sixteen people, ranging in age from 30 to 90, worked on individual projects with Daniel, not one of them a professional dancer, and some new to dance completely. Several of these encounters are part of the final film, which showcases Daniel both alone and with these inhabitants of Provence. The film will screen in New York at the Dolby Screening Room June 26, 2025.

