CRI DE COEUR is Now Playing at Paris Opera

Invited for the first time to create a work for the Paris Opera Ballet, choreographer, director and film‑maker Alan Lucien Øyen develops a scenario in which truth and illusion intertwine in the course of a production that plays with our perceptions. Fascinated by the infinitesimal differences between reality and fiction, Øyen creates, through theatre and dance, a truly moving dialogue between his characters.

Trained in Bergen with the contemporary dance company Carte Blanche, and founder in 2006 of Winter Guests, the choreographer follows in the steps of the Tanstheater Wuppertal Pina Bausch. Text, commonplace gestures and dance movements combine to produce surprising tableaux in this new work giving substance to the dreams and anxieties that secretly haunt us all. Within its trompe-l'oeil sets, Alan Lucien Øyen's dramaturgy radically modifies our perception of dance and gives it unexpected emotional power.

Performances run through 13 October.