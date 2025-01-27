Artist Eva Lanska To Participate In The 47th BEST Awards Annual Gala Dinner

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Internationally acclaimed artist and co-curator of L Gallery Eva Lanska will donate one of her paintings The Stable at The BEST Awards annual gala dinner to be held at the elegant Four Season's Hotel George V in Paris on January 28th.

Ms. Lanska has generously donated one of her most celebrated works to be part of the charity auction that will take place during the award ceremony. The funds raised from the auction will be donated to The Children for Peace Foundation (www.thechildrenforpeace.org), which supports children in need around the world. Eva Lanska's contribution reflects her commitment to both artistic excellence and social responsibility, further enhancing the meaningful impact of this prestigious event.

"I'm sincerely humbled to be participating in such a legendary event that has honored some of the greatest talents of the last 40 years," comments Ms. Lanska. "Much of my creative work is focused on the theme of human rights, and I hope my contribution will be of some benefit to The Children for Peace Foundation."

Created by global business icon Massimo Gargia, The BEST Awards each year recognizes women and men who stand out for their elegance, creativity and humanity, representing all areas of society. For more than 40 years, royals, fashion and business leaders, filmmakers and creative artists from all over the world have been distinguished at the annual glamorous ceremony. This year's gala fundraiser will honor the brightest stars from various fields of excellence with Prix The 47th Best.

Since its inception in 1976, the prestigious event celebrating exceptional talent across various fields, including such renowned personalities as Karl Lagerfeld, Omar Sharif, Brigitte Bardot, Günter Sachs, Andy Warhol, Anouk Aimée, Roger Vadim, and Princess Diane Von Furstenberg, who were among the first to receive the coveted award.

The Stable (Collage, Photo Printed on Plexiglass/80 x 120mm) by Eva Lanska has been showcased at several world-class art events, including Biennale, April 2022 Palacio Bragadin, Venice; Visconti Galleries, April 2022; Palacio Bembo / It's Liquid Gallery, September 2022 Venice; Soho House, May 2022, Rome; THE LINE Contemporary Art Space, October 2022 London; and Interconnected Ocean of Art, Miami Art Week Miami Basel.

This work was showcased earlier this year at the renowned annual Israeli art exhibition Fresh Paint. Ms. Lanska's upcoming new exhibition is scheduled to take place at The L Gallery in Tel Aviv in May 2025, where The Stable will also be presented alongside her new works.

About Eva Lanska: Eva Lanska is a celebrated artist known for her innovative approach to contemporary art. Her work often explores themes of identity and cultural heritage, combining traditional techniques with modern aesthetics.

Ms. Lanska is an internationally acclaimed artist, screenwriter and film director. Having first started as a journalist and novelist, she moved on to explore a different approach to storytelling and became a film director. She pursued film studies in Paris and London. Her documentary and fictional films won her various prestigious awards, including California Film Awards, Best Picture Award at the Los Angeles Film Festival, 25th annual Washington Jewish Film Festival, Los Angeles Cinema Festival of Hollywood, New York World Film Festival, Cannes International Independent Film Festival, European Cinematography AWARDS, Carmarthen Bay Film Festival BAFTA Cymru Qualifying, and many others.

Her art deals with such issues as women's and children's rights, interracial and interreligious relations, domestic abuse, animal rights - the themes that are inherently expansive and internally paradoxical. Her narratives are intense and are meant to evoke familiar-yet-intangible associations.

She is the co-curator of L Gallery, located in the heart of Tel Aviv, dedicated to showcasing exceptional talent and fostering artistic dialogue. With a focus on both established and emerging artists, the gallery is committed to presenting dynamic and thought-provoking exhibitions.

https://www.evalanska.art/ @evalanskaart https://thelgallery.art/

Photo Courtesy of L Gallery.

