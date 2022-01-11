Winners Announced For The BroadwayWorld 2021 Fort Wayne Awards
THE WORLD ACCORDING TO SNOOPY - Purdue Fort Wayne Wins Best Musical!
Winners have been announced for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Fort Wayne Awards. The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.
Streaming productions were eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld also enabled audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.
The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.
2021 BroadwayWorld Fort Wayne Award Winners
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Leslie Beauchamp - LES MISERABLES - Fort Wayne Summer Music Theatre
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Kelly Gomes - LES MISERABLES - Fort Wayne Summer Music Theatre
Best Direction Of A Musical
Andrew Sherman - LES MISERABLES - Fort Wayne Summer Music Theatre
Best Direction Of A Play
John O'Connell - THE LARAMIE PROJECT - Purdue Fort Wayne
Best Direction Of A Stream
Andrew Sherman - CHRISTMAS CABARET - Indiana Musical Theatre Foundation
Best Editing Of A Stream
Derek Hockemeyer - CHRISTMAS CABARET - Fort Wayne Summer Music Theatre
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Jacob Ziegler - LES MISERABLES - Fort Wayne Summer Music Theatre
Best Musical
THE WORLD ACCORDING TO SNOOPY - Purdue Fort Wayne
Best Performer In A Musical
Aaron Hawley - LES MISERABLES - Fort Wayne Summer Music Theatre
Best Performer In A Play
Evan Snaufer - THE LARAMIE PROJECT - Purdue Fort Wayne
Best Performer In A Streaming Musical
Timya Townsend - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Purdue Fort Wayne
Best Performer In A Streaming Play
Emersen Conner - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Fort Wayne Youtheatre
Best Play
THE LARAMIE PROJECT - Purdue Fort Wayne
Best Production Of The Year (In Person)
LES MISERABLES - Fort Wayne Summer Music Theatre
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Jacob Zeigler - LES MISERABLES - Fort Wayne Summer Music Theatre
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Kai Bowers - LES MISERABLES - Fort Wayne Summer Music Theatre
Best Streaming Concert/Cabaret
ALL THAT JAZZ - Three Rivers Music Theatre
Best Streaming Play
THE PENELOPIAD - Purdue Fort Wayne
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Auriana Molina - LES MISERABLES - Fort Wayne Summer Music Theatre
Best Supporting Performer in A Streaming Musical
Gabrielle Harter - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Purdue University Fort Wayne
Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical
LES MISERABLES - FWSMT
Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Play
DRACULA - Purdue University Fort Wayne