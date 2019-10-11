Tickets On Sale For New Holiday Production ELEANOR'S VERY MERRY CHRISTMAS WISH - THE MUSICAL

Tickets for the new family-friendly holiday production, Eleanor's Very Merry Christmas Wish - The Musical, debuting at the Greenhouse Theater Center, 2257 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago, November 19 - December 29, 2019 are now on sale! Presented by Chicago-based DMT Entertainment, the 65-minute musical is an engaging tale of friendship, family, and the magic of the holiday season.

The Eleanor's Very Merry Christmas Wish - The Musical ensemble of 11 features faces both familiar from local stages and on the rise, including Rockford-based musical theater pro Samantha Bonzi in the title role of Eleanor, alongside singer/songwriter and actor Lindsey Jane Bullen; Chicago Kids Company member Cara Chumbley; Blank Theatre Company co-founder Claire Latourette; Drury Lane veteran Kim Green; local Emmy Award winner Scott Gryder; Jeff Award nominee John Marshall Jr.; Chicago singer, actor, and voice artist Erin Parker (member of Actor's Equity); Lucille Lortel Award nominee Emily Rohm (member of Actor's Equity); Sydney Swanson in her professional stage debut; and Chicago Shakespeare Theater regular David Turrentine (member of Actor's Equity).

Single tickets are priced at $29.50, with family packs of four tickets available for $100, and are on-sale now at https://www.eleanorswish.com or by calling 773-40-GREEN. Group discounts also available, check ticket website. Eleanor's Very Merry Christmas Wish - The Musical is recommended for ages 3 and up. Each ticket includes the opportunity for every girl and boy to take a selfie with Santa immediately following the performance. Grown-ups are encouraged to have their cell phones ready to capture the moment.

Eleanor's Very Merry Christmas Wish - The Musical is based on the heartfelt book of the same name by Chicago creative powerhouse Denise McGowan Tracy and tells the story of a rag doll named Eleanor who lives in a magical world. Despite her love for her North Pole family, including Santa, Mrs. "Cookie" Claus, Clara Claus, and the elves - Twinkle, Sprinkle, and Sparkle, Eleanor's very merry Christmas wish is for a best friend and home of her own. Realizing that wishing is not enough, she writes a letter to Santa expressing her wish. The letter opens the door to answering many questions and to the journey which leads to her wish (and others) coming true.

Performance schedule: Previews take place Saturday, Nov. 16 at 10 a.m. and Sunday, Nov. 17 at 1:30 p.m., prior to an official opening night Tuesday, Nov. 19 at 7 p.m. Performances Nov. 20 - Dec. 29, take place on Wednesdays at 10 a.m., Saturdays at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., and Sundays at 1 and 5 p.m. Special holiday shows added, check the website for details.





