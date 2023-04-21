Playground 630 Postpones TOPDOG/UNDERDOG

Playground 630 has announced the postponement of its previously announced production of Topdog/Underdog.

"The specific reason is that we did not schedule enough rehearsal," reads a statement released to the press.

Read the statement below:

The reason is that 8 days before opening Tony, Danny, and I do not feel that we can honor the brilliance of Suzan Lori-Parks' magnificent script in time for an April 28 opening. The specific reason is that we did not schedule enough rehearsal. As the director, I didn't recognize the difficulty of Lori-Parks' script. Her language is akin to Shakespeare's, and I didn't provide enough rehearsal time for the difficulty of the work. Simply stated, we ran out of time. And although we could get through it, we decided we would rather spend more time in rehearsal with this very special script. This is not a cancellation, only a postponement. When we are ready for public performance we will reschedule our performance dates - hopefully for late fall/early winter.

In the future, Playground 630 will no longer schedule seasons. We will work on one script at a time-not plan seasons, only projects. Our next project is still Topdog/Underdog. We will schedule performances when we feel it's time to add the audience to our collaboration. For now, we will continue to work on this amazing piece of dramatic literature.