New Collaborative Art Event Comes To Carmel Featuring Three Local Artists

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Coming to Carmel on May 18 is a new and collaborative art event – “Multi-Arts in the Neighborhood”. Organized by Carmel artists Scott Osborne, Gregory Glade and Tina Mangos, this event focuses on 3 and 3 – three artists, three types of art – taking place at two studios on Gradle Drive.

From noon to 3 pm, attend an open house and art sale at Osborne's Studio, Brown Hound, 435 Gradle Dr. On display will be metal and ceramic art by Scott, hand-painted art on accent furniture by Gregory and decorative and functional ceramics by Tina. The afternoon will also feature a welding demonstration by Scott, as well as a make-and-take metal piece.

For over 10 years, Scott Osborne has been creating and showing art with a specialty in integrating found objects into his works. During his time at the Herron School for Art and Design, he recognized the importance of giving artists the opportunity to be creative in a community and saw the lack of space for that on the north side of Indianapolis. Driven to open a space where creatives could come together and do what they do best, Scott developed Brown Hound to serve as a home and creative escape for artists. You can see more of Osborne's art on his website: www.Brownhoundstudios.com.

The second of the three artists is Tina Mangos, a Carmel artist and educator. She creates decorative and functional ceramic art, and her unique style of working with clay includes mixed media, pearls, cut glass and other mosaics. Her work is both hand-cut and wheel-thrown.

With over 40 years educating adults and children alike, she has developed and taught programs in both art and dance. You may even find yourself signing up for a dance lesson or enrolling your child in an art class at her studio in Carmel. To see more of her work, visit her website at: www.TinaMangosArts.com.

The third participant “in the neighborhood” is Gregory Glade with his hand-painted art on accent furniture. A man of many talents, his creative expression goes beyond the stage.

Folks in and around Carmel may be more familiar with Glade as Gregory Hancock and recognize his dance theatre. The theatre will also be a part of this special afternoon as the Gregory Hancock Dance Theatre presents “Melange” at the Florence from 3 to 4 pm on May 18. This special presentation also features three artists: a dancer, visual artist and vocalist.

The Melange Series is returning to the Dance Theatre with three new artists. This is an exciting program that combines the talents of three individuals. Together they will create art in front of your eyes in an organic, collaborative performance.

While the open house for the artists and the art fair are free, the Melange performance is a $20 charge. You can get tickets at https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/the-melange-3. Learn more about the dance theatre at: www.Gregoryhancockdancetheatre.org.

Comments

Win Two Tickets to The Great Gatsby