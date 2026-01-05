LUCKY STIFF to Kick Off Actors Theatre Of Indiana's 2026

🎭 NEW! Fort Wayne Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Fort Wayne & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Actors Theatre of Indiana will kick off 2026 with Lucky Stiff, a wildly funny, fast-paced musical murder mystery packed with mistaken identities, six million dollars, and one unforgettable corpse in a wheelchair.

With book and lyrics by Lynn Ahrens and music by Stephen Flaherty, Lucky Stiff marks the first-ever collaboration of the celebrated Tony Award–winning team behind Ragtime, Once on This Island, and Anastasia. Based on Michael Butterworth’s novel The Man Who Broke the Bank at Monte Carlo, the show is a deliciously offbeat blend of farce, mystery, and musical comedy.

The story follows shy Englishman Harry Witherspoon, who learns he has inherited a fortune from his late Uncle Anthony—but only if he agrees to take the old man’s body on one final trip to Monte Carlo. What follows is a globe-trotting escapade involving a determined charity representative, a sharp-witted femme fatale, her scheming brother, and a trail of comic chaos fueled by disguises, double-crosses, and rapid-fire surprises.

Lucky Stiff runs January 30 through February 15 at The Studio Theater, ATI’s home at The Allied Solutions Center for the Performing Arts. With its clever score, irresistible humor, and joyful theatricality, Lucky Stiff is a laugh-out-loud way to start the new year.