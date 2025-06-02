Matt Soverns Takes The Stage At Feinstein's At Hotel Carmichael June 27

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On June 27, join singer/songwriter Matt Soverns and his cast of special guest performers for an evening of incredible talent, music, and laughter at the beautiful Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael.

Soverns has graced the stage on WRTV6 with Marc Mullins, performed at the Indy Fringe Festival, participated in the Indy Pride Parade, and shared the spotlight at Dueling Pianos at Feinstein's with Brittany Brumfield.

This performance follows the release of Soverns' highly 2024 album, Phoning It In, now available on all streaming platforms. Physical copies of the album can be purchased MattSoverns.com or at any of his live shows.

Please be advised that this performance may contain strong language and adult content, so viewer discretion is recommended.

Come out and join Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael for An Evening with Matt Soverns on Friday, June 27. What a fantastic way to wrap up the work week and start your weekend with a stupendous dinner and show

Doors will open at 5:30 pm for dinner and drinks. The show will run from 7:30 to 10 pm. Check out the website to get your tickets for this event and to show what else is coming up: www.feinsteinshc.com. If you're considering having your corporate gatherings at Feinstein's and need tickets for 8 or more, email sales@hotelcarmichael.com. Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael is located at 1 Carmichael Square, Carmel, IN, 46032. Contact Hotel Carmichael at 317-688-1947.

