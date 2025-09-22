Main Street In Carmel To Become 'Rosemary Waters Way' For 2025 Carmel International Arts Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The City of Carmel has announced that Main Street will be temporarily renamed Rosemary Waters Way in honor of longtime Carmel International Arts Festival (CIAF) leader Rosemary Waters. The renaming coincides with the 2025 Carmel International Arts Festival, taking place September 27–28 in the Carmel Arts & Design District.

To mark the occasion, a Rosemary Waters Dedication ceremony will be held on Saturday, September 27 at 10 a.m. on the Main Stage, led by artist and community leader Randy Sorrell. Festival organizers and city leaders will gather to celebrate Waters’ profound impact, including her 18 years of leadership at CIAF.

Mayor Sue Finkam said, “Rosemary Waters transformed a vision into reality when she headed up the Carmel International Arts Festival, bringing the world’s artistic talent to our doorstep and reinforcing Carmel’s identity as a premier destination for arts and culture. The temporary renaming of Main Street to ‘Rosemary Waters Way’ during the CIAF is our community’s heartfelt thank you for her dedication and legacy.”

Waters began volunteering with the festival in 1996 and later served as President from 2006 through 2014. Under her leadership, CIAF relocated from Old Meridian to the Arts & Design District, expanded from 45 artists to 135 juried participants, and grew to attract more than 30,000 visitors. Beyond the festival, Waters contributed extensively to Carmel’s arts community, serving with the Center for the Performing Arts, Carmel Arts Council, Carmel Clay Historical Society, and Actors Theatre of Indiana. In 2015, she was honored with the first Pillar of the Community Award for her extraordinary service.

This year’s Carmel International Arts Festival is expected to draw nearly 30,000 attendees, featuring artists across nine media categories, live music, global performances, culinary offerings, and juried competitions. The festival runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, September 27 and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, September 28.