Fort Wayne Youtheatre Is Bringing Magic To The Stage With JEREMY THATCHER, DRAGON HATCHER!

Fort Wayne Youtheatre has partnered with Western Michigan University to bring the magical world of Jeremy Thatcher to the First Presbyterian Theater stage at the end of this month. As only the second theater to present this play, Youtheatre plans to entertain audiences with giant puppets and innovative staging.

Based on the book by Bruce Coville and adapted for the stage by Tucker Rafferty, the story follows Jeremy Thatcher, a teenager with a love for drawing dragons. One day, he discovers a strange magic shop he has never seen before. Buying what he thinks is a marble, he discovers he has really purchased a dragon's egg. It soon becomes clear that this is one pet he wasn't prepared for. How is he supposed to keep a flame-breathing dragon with razor-sharp teeth and an out-of-control appetite in his bedroom?

"The style of puppetry we are doing for this show is one where the puppeteers are in full view of the audience and yet you stop watching them and just take in the puppets. It is a joy to do this kind of contemporary theatre training with our young artists." says Puppet Director/Executive Artistic Director Todd Espeland. "These large and expressive puppets will give our audiences a chance to experience the true magic of theatre. You will be amazed at how lifelike and convincing these beautiful puppets can be."

Shows will be held at First Presbyterian Theater from April 28-30, 2023. Public performances will be held at 7pm on April 28th, 2pm on April 29th and 2pm on Aprils 30th. A sensory friendly performance will be held at 4:30pm on April 29th.

Tickets are $16.00 for adults and $12.00 for children, seniors, and groups of 10 or more. To purchase tickets visit Click Here or call the Box Office at 260-422-4226. Box office hours are from 12:00pm to 6:00pm Monday through Friday.

For more information on our sensory friendly performance on April 29th, please visit our website at https://www.fortwayneyoutheatre.org/accessibility.