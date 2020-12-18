Embassy Theatre Presents VIRTUAL HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR

Let's keep the arts alive and well in our communities! The Virtual Holiday Spectacular (VHS) is a fundraiser concert showcasing artists and organizations in Fort Wayne and Indianapolis to help raise money to support them, the Artist Relief Fund, and the Community Harvest Food Bank.

Many artists in our city have lost their jobs and their creative outlets, including many of the performers you'll see in the show. This is an opportunity to join together, help our city, and raise money for a fund many have benefited from. We are excited to share this gift with you, our community.

The Virtual Holiday Spectacular is free to the public and made possible by your generous donations! Your gifts are tax deductible and will go directly to help support local artists, organizations and help those in our communities facing hunger this holiday season. Thank you for your support! Enjoy the show!

Click HERE for more info.