Don Farrell Tells Four Musical Stories During March at Feinstein's

No one tells a story like Don Farrell. During the month of March, Farrell and his Crossroads Entertainment continue the tradition of showcasing both favorite and up-and coming artists at Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael in Carmel, Indiana.

Starting Sunday, March 9, the month begins with A TOUCH OF 'GRASS. This ‘Bluegrass Brunch' celebrates the music of bluegrass.A TOUCH OF 'GRASS has been delighting audiences in and around the Midwest for over 20 years. Formed by Pat Brunner, the group features talented musicians John McDowell (former lead singer of the Wright Brothers), Tim Hof on harmonica and guitar, Paul Odenwelder on guitar, and Pat Brunner on banjo. This lineup of players forms the core of A TOUCH OF 'GRASS, bringing their unique and captivating bluegrass sound to the stage.

This amazing local bluegrass band will have you up on your feet!

Then, on Friday, March 14, Feinstein's welcomes Kevin Cole in "HAVE FINGERS-WILL TRAVEL: MY UNBELIEVABLE SONGBOOK JOURNEY". This is a Don Farrell Presents production.Marvin Hamlisch and Irving Berlin's favorite pianist was Kevin Cole. He knew both well and has great stories to tell. And Kevin's piano playing? Well, the press says, "He'd have Vladimir Horowitz smiling with envy." You'll hear personal stories and music from the seven songwriters who changed his life: Gershwin, Kern, Berlin, Arlen, Harburg, Martin and Hamlisch. And Farrell will join Cole to premiere one of the last songs E.Y. Harburg wrote with Kevin Cole intended for Frank Sinatra and Tony Bennett. This show includes songs from the pens of: George Gershwin, Jerome Kern, Irving Berlin, Harold Arlen, E.Y. Harburg, Hugh Martin and Marvin Hamlisch.

I WANT MY 80'S! A Totally Tubular Party takes place on Thursday, March 20. This show will appeal to all ages. Step back in time to the neon-lit era as we celebrate the iconic sounds and unforgettable hits of the 1980's. Get your dining and performance experience from the decade when MTV was launched, the Rubik's Cube became the popular toy and the rise of many new music genres, including contemporary R&B, new wave, electronic, soft rock and pop.

Don Farrell and Crossroads Entertainment take you on a vibrant journey through the decade that changed music forever. Whether you grew up in the '80s or you're discovering it for the first time, get ready to relive the music, the fashion and the phrase "totally tubular". Come dressed in your best 1980's fashion whether it is the bold blazer with shoulder pads, the bright neon colors or leg warmers... there will even be an award for best dressed!

Finally, on Saturday, March 29, is SIMPLY THE BEST- A Celebration of Tina Turner. Join Feinstein's for a celebration of Tina Turner's iconic musical legacy, her singular voice and iconic hits. All hail the “Queen of Rock ‘n' Roll.” Tina Turner's singular voice and decades spanning career gave us songs that became part of the soundtrack of our lives. Join in a celebration of Turner's iconic musical legacy, featuring hits like "Proud Mary", "What's Love Got to Do with It", "Disco Inferno", "Private Dancer", and "Simply the Best". Indy vocal sensation Tiffany Gilliam sings the songs of the woman who inspired millions!

All shows begin at 7:30 pm with doors opening at 5:30 for dinner and drinks. Get your tickets to these shows at Feinstein's website. Browse the website for even more stupendous shows coming soon.

