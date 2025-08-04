Carmel International Arts Festival Expands YOUNG AT ARTS Area for 2025 Edition

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Carmel International Arts Festival (CIAF) is making a big splash this fall with a major expansion of its Young at Arts area, designed to engage guests of all ages in hands-on artistic experiences.

The beloved community festival returns to Carmel’s Arts & Design District on September 27–28, featuring more than 120 artists from across the country—and this year’s youth-focused programming promises to be bigger and more inclusive than ever.

Long a favorite of families, the Young at Arts area will again feature popular paint-by-numbers stations, but this year will also introduce two new make-and-take projects: a handmade plushie and a custom stamp creation. Attendees will receive all the supplies they need and guidance from onsite volunteers.

In a new twist, the area will also showcase live demonstrations by Carmel High School students, including live painting and pottery wheel displays. These demos will offer young visitors a glimpse into the art opportunities available at the high school level, while also highlighting the talents of emerging local artists.

“This year’s Young at Arts programming is full of big initiatives,” said Andrew Murray, CIAF board member and Carmel High School art teacher. “From toddlers to teens, we’re offering age-appropriate ways for kids to explore art, and showing them that creativity can happen anytime, anywhere, in countless ways.”

Located at the west end of Main Street near the Monon Trail, the expanded Young at Arts area offers a creative, educational oasis for families during the two-day festival. While CIAF encourages all guests to enjoy the juried artwork and vendors throughout the event, the youth zone provides an especially welcoming space for the next generation of artists and art lovers.

Event Details

Carmel International Arts Festival (CIAF)

Dates:

Saturday, September 27, 2025 – 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sunday, September 28, 2025 – 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Location: Main Street & Range Line Road, Carmel, IN

Young at Arts Area: West end of Main Street near Monon Trail

More Info: carmelartsfestival.org