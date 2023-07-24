COME FROM AWAY Comes to Fort Wayne Embassy Theatre in October

The performance is set for October 25, 2023.

By: Jul. 24, 2023

POPULAR

Contest: Enter to Win A Signed Copy of CREATING BACK TO THE FUTURE Book Photo 1 Enter to Win A Signed Copy of CREATING BACK TO THE FUTURE
Get 15% Off Your Favorite Broadway Show Merch for Holidays in July Photo 2 Get 15% Off Your Favorite Broadway Shows for Holidays in July
CIRQUE MUSICA HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Will Embark on Nationwide Tour Photo 3 CIRQUE MUSICA HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Will Embark on Nationwide Tour
Two More Jazz, R&B, and Blues Performers Scheduled To Hit Carmel's World-Class Venues For Photo 4 Two More Jazz, R&B, and Blues Performers Scheduled To Hit Carmel's World-Class Venues For Inaugural Jazz Fest

COME FROM AWAY Comes to Fort Wayne Embassy Theatre in October

COME FROM AWAY comes to the Fort Wayne Embassy Theatre later this year. The performance is set for October 25, 2023 at 7:30PM.

On 9/11, the world stopped. On 9/12, their stories moved us all. This stirring and inspiring musical takes you into the heart of the remarkable true story of the small town in Newfoundland that opened their homes to 7,000 stranded travelers on 9/11.

During that fateful week, cultures clashed and nerves ran high—but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night and gratitude grew into enduring friendships. Celebrate the best of humankind and the best in all of us at COME FROM AWAY.




RELATED STORIES - Fort Wayne

1
Two More Jazz, R&B, and Blues Performers Scheduled To Hit Carmels World-Class Venues F Photo
Two More Jazz, R&B, and Blues Performers Scheduled To Hit Carmel's World-Class Venues For Inaugural Jazz Fest

Carmel Jazz Fest organizers continue to add big names and fresh sounds to the already explosive lineup of music for the inaugural event August 11-12. The festival will feature more than 30 electrifying national and international acts, including Spyro Gyra (festival headliner), Evelyn “Champagne” King, Dave Bennett Quartet, Freddie Fox and Tim Cunningham.

2
Buck Creek Players Receives Arts Organization Support Grant Photo
Buck Creek Players Receives Arts Organization Support Grant

On July 6th, the Indiana Arts Commission awarded Buck Creek Players an Arts Organization Support grant for $8,764 as part of the $3,431,351 awarded to Indiana nonprofits to fund arts projects and organizations around the state.

3
Fort Wayne Youtheatre Reveals 89th Season Lineup Photo
Fort Wayne Youtheatre Reveals 89th Season Lineup

Fort Wayne Youtheatre has released the plans for their 89th Season of educating, engaging, and entertaining the youth and families of the Fort Wayne area. The fifth oldest operating children’s theatre in the United States, Youtheatre is expanding its reach by partnering with local organizations. 

4
Central Indiana Academy of Dance and Central Indiana Dance Ensemble Celebrate Senior Dance Photo
Central Indiana Academy of Dance and Central Indiana Dance Ensemble Celebrate Senior Dancers

Central Indiana Academy of Dance and Central Indiana Dance Ensemble would like to offer special congratulations to their Senior dancers, graduating this year and going on to pursue their future dreams. These dancers have spent close to 20 to 24 hours a week in classes and rehearsals this year. 

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Character Breakdown: THE COTTAGE Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video Character Breakdown: THE COTTAGE Cast Unpacks Their Roles
Andrew Rannells Opens Up About New Book & GUTENBERG! Video
Andrew Rannells Opens Up About New Book & GUTENBERG!
Stars Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night of HERE LIES LOVE Video
Stars Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night of HERE LIES LOVE
Inside Rehearsal For LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at the Muny Video
Inside Rehearsal For LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at the Muny
View all Videos

Fort Wayne SHOWS

Recommended For You