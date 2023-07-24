COME FROM AWAY Comes to Fort Wayne Embassy Theatre in October

COME FROM AWAY comes to the Fort Wayne Embassy Theatre later this year. The performance is set for October 25, 2023 at 7:30PM.

On 9/11, the world stopped. On 9/12, their stories moved us all. This stirring and inspiring musical takes you into the heart of the remarkable true story of the small town in Newfoundland that opened their homes to 7,000 stranded travelers on 9/11.

During that fateful week, cultures clashed and nerves ran high—but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night and gratitude grew into enduring friendships. Celebrate the best of humankind and the best in all of us at COME FROM AWAY.