American Lives Theatre to Continue Third Season With HEROES OF THE FOURTH TURNING Indiana Premiere

Performances run Jan 13, 2023 - Jan 28, 2023.

Jan. 04, 2023  

American Lives Theatre will open its second play this season with Heroes of the Fourth Turning, by Will Arbery, a comedic drama about political division, religious identity and the fear of losing the culture war.

"It's not a well-kept secret that most people in the arts tend toward liberal sensibilities," said ALT Artistic Director Chris Saunders. "The mission of our theatre company is to reflect the diverse voices of modern Americans; and what's astonishing about this play is that it is the most layered, compassionate, and provocative examination of the modern conservative that I've EVER seen onstage."

In a season that questions The Nature of Truth, Heroes of the Fourth Turning follows the highly successful Indiana premiere of the Broadway hit The Lifespan of a Fact. Heroes, a much buzzed-about 2019 off-Broadway sensation, was lauded by both liberal and conservative critics for its thoughtful examination of the Republican evangelical and what that means in a post-Trump America.

The cast features five actors - all familiar to Indy theatre audiences: Taylor Cox, Gigi Jennewein, Devan Mathias, Morgan Morton and Tyler Lyons. Jennewein and Lyons have recently relocated out of state, and Cox is preparing a move himself, but all of the actors wanted to return for the opportunity to perform in this unique and special play.

Says Director Andrew Kramer: "The characters in Heroes of the Fourth Turning are endlessly fascinating; they are funny, charming, intelligent, offensive. But, most importantly, they're real and recognizable. In them, you will see your friends and family members. Or, maybe, you'll see yourself. That's what makes the play so lovely and unique: audiences will find it to be either an incredibly challenging empathy test or a rare and compassionate representation of their deeply held beliefs."

The play follows recent graduates from a conservative Wyoming school as they reunite to celebrate their professor, Gina, being elected President of the university. But personal ideologies clash as discussions reveal a divided group becoming increasingly critical and suspicious of one another and the world at large.
Heroes of the Fourth Turning will take place on a radically reconfigured Basile Stage at IndyFringe Theatre. The design team creating this chilly Western night include Tim Dick (lights), Todd Mack (sound), Dan McCullough (set) and Julio Rosado (props).

The Sunday, Jan 15 matinee will be the only Vaccine- and Mask-Mandated performance, intended for audience members who feel more comfortable with those restrictions.

Tickets for the full season are intentionally low priced at $15-25. Discounts are available to seniors, students and military. In an effort to reinforce its commitment to equity and inclusion, ALT is happy to offer special deals to underprivileged and underrepresented audience members interested in enjoying these plays.

'Heroes of the Fourth Turning' by Will Arbery runs Jan 13, 2023 - Jan 28, 2023. Friday and Saturday shows are at 7:30 pm. Additionally, there is one Thursday performance on Jan 19 at 7:30 and two Sunday matinees (Jan 15 and Jan 22) both at 2:00 pm. Tickets available at www.indyfringe.org. Trigger warnings include: transgressive language related to identity and politics, sudden loud noises and gunshots.




