SEARCHING FOR GIANTS: Inflatable Art Across Broward Launches September 6

The Broward Cultural Division, in partnership with the Broward County Board of County Commissioners, Greater Fort Lauderdale Convention & Visitors Bureau, and Entercom, will launch "Searching for Giants" on Friday, September 6, 10:30AM at North Regional/Broward College Library in Coconut Creek. The kickoff event will debut the first of nine inflatable art exhibitions that will be on display at nine different locations throughout Broward County from September 6 through October 26, 2019.

This first of its kind public art project will bring pop-up art to the County's 1.9 million residents, with large-scale inflatable sculptures measuring up to 30 feet high. Spread over two months, the exhibitions will be open to the public and will encourage audiences of all ages to socially engage with art and culture.

The public is encouraged to visit the inflatable sculptures and post an image of the art on Instagram tagged @BrowardArts with the hashtag #ArtAcrossBroward to be entered weekly into a contest to win tickets and "meet-the-band" passes to the Riptide Music Festival.

The inflatable sculptures displayed in "Searching for Giants" were created by Giants in the City, an internationally recognized collective dedicated to bringing the vision and talent of a multidisciplinary group of contemporary artists out of the galleries and museums to public places around the world. The presentation of the artwork celebrates Broward County's unique heritage and diverse cultures, as well as its more than 40-year history of promoting public art.

"Searching for Giants" is being presented as a lead up to Broward County's Signature Event, the renowned Riptide Music Festival, on Fort Lauderdale Beach. The festival, which takes place November 23 and 24, 2019, is produced by Entercom, a leading media and entertainment company and one of the two largest radio broadcasters in the United States. The event will be expanded in 2019 to include additional new "flavors" such as fashion, art, and food.

Locations and dates for each "Searching for Giants" exhibition, as well as full contest rules, can be found at ArtsCalendar.com/Giants. The ArtsCalendar.com website is the largest source for arts and culture events in South Florida.





