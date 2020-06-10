ArtServe Virtual Event Series to Focus on Artists' Professional Development and Business Management

Helping artists develop the business skills necessary to navigate through the uncharted economic turmoil of the COVID-19 crisis will be the focus of ArtServe's upcoming six-part "Smart Talk" series from now through July 9.

Part of the "ArtServe Live" programming designed to continue ArtServe's mission throughout the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, each of the weekly Thursday "Smart Talk" segments focuses on professional development and business management for the arts industry. Jean and Iggy Font, who operate Warehouse 4726, an artist-run studio space in Miami, serve as moderators.

"The stereotype of the struggling artist is real, but COVID has brought a paradigm in which those who had actually transitioned into successful businesses are now struggling once again," explained ArtServe's Ed King, who created and produces the successful ArtServe Live series. "We're providing a forum where those who have made it can pass along their business acumen to those who need it, as well as those who need some fine tuning in managing their arts business."

The WLRN Radio-sponsored series is free and can be accessed through Facebook here, or via the Zoom weblink provided in each Facebook event listing. The schedule is below:

June 11: "Cost/Profit-The Cost of Being an Artist"

Many artists do not have the financial skills to determine a formula that works for their particular business. In this forum, Erin Bassett, a wearable textile artist, and Dan Bondroff, a fine artist noted for pastel work, will explain how they've managed their expenses while building successful professional art careers.

June 18: "Social Media Secrets"

Angela Yungk and Jessie Prugh, founders of Art Hive Magazine, will explore which social media platform is right for artists to help grow their business, as well as how artists can maximize their reach and digital presence.

June 25: "Artist Websites That Work + Sell"

Michael Schneider and Octavio Guzman of PACE Advertising explain how website design and function can help artists increase sales.

July 2: "Photographing/Archiving Your Artwork"

Pop art photographer Greg Knott explains how best to organize, document and archive creative work. He will also review best practices in photographing and storing artwork, and ensuring a quality reproduction.

July 9: "Hanging a Show-Dos and Don'ts"

Taryn Nicoll, Curator at The Frank Art Gallery, joins ArtServe's Curator Sophie Bonet to discuss gallery and museum standards protocols for displaying artwork, and how to properly hang a show according to professional curator standards.

