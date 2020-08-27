Finland's Baltic Sea Day Celebration to Feature Theatre for Children, Maritime Stories

The community event was put together by the John Nurminen Foundation.

Towns along the coast of Finland are celebrating the Baltic Sea in the first Baltic Sea Day, reports News Now Finland.

The community event was put together by the John Nurminen Foundation will feature trash collection on the beach, maritime stories, and theatre for children. These events aim to encourage education related to ecology, environmental protection, and culture.

This is the first Baltic Sea Day for the community, which will be celebrated in the future on the last Thursday of August each year.

Read the full story HERE.

The John Nurminen Foundation's mission is "to save the Baltic Sea and its heritage for future generations. We implement concrete Baltic Sea protection measures that bring results, and ensure that the stories of the sea are passed on to future generations. We at the Foundation share a love for the sea, and a strong belief that nothing is impossible. Our work is guided by measurable results and impact. We are independent: what benefits the Baltic Sea is the one and only goal that steers our operations."

Shows View More Finland Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You