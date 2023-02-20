Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

DAYS OF ABANDONMENT Comes to Tampere

Performances run through 11 May.

Feb. 20, 2023  
DAYS OF ABANDONMENT Comes to Tampere

One normal day, at the end of a normal dinner, Olga's husband announces that he is leaving.

Olga dives into the depths. He breaks down, hates, compares, takes revenge, gasps for oxygen, suffocates, messes up, messes up, forgets his children, abandons himself, loses all control, disappears, fumbles until he finally puts the pieces of himself in a new order.

"The play is full of speed, it's like an action thriller," says director Liisa Mustonen . "It's dense and intense, it's wild and terrible, but also really funny and relatable."

Hylkääminen päivät is a work from the early productions of the world-famous successful author Elena Ferrante , which is now being seen for the first time on stage in Finland.

The play is not suitable for children. Age limit 12 years.




