Winners Announced For 2019 BroadwayWorld Fargo Awards

Following a record number of nominations and votes, winners have been announced for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Fargo Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The nominees were set, audiences voted, and now we get to recognize local theatres and performers for their outstanding achievement!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more were all included, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019.

Theatres and individual winners can download digital certificates for use on social media, website, and print HERE.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Best Actor (College)

Nick Schons - CABARET - Concordia College

Best Actor (Community Theatre)

Jason Diers - CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre

Best Actor (High School)

Wyatt Amundson - YOU CANT TAKE IT WITH YOU - Davies High School

Best Actress (College)

Karine Otteson - TUCK EVERLASTING - NDSU

Best Actress (Community Theatre)

Dawn Gunderson - NOISES OFF - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre

Best Actress (High School)

Audrey Haugen - THE TEMPEST - Fargo North

Best Choreography (College)

TUCK EVERLASTING - NDSU

Best Choreography (Community Theatre)

Patrick Kasper - MAMMA MIA! - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre

Best Choreography (High School)

David Triptow - NEWSIES - Fargo North

Best Choreography (Summer Production HS/College)

Patrick Kasper - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre

Best Costume Design (College)

TUCK EVERLASTING - NDSU

Best Costume Design (Community)

Shelly Gurt-Heist - MAMMA MIA! - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre

Best Costume Design (High School)

Sandy Thiel - MACBETH - Fargo south

Best Costume Design (Summer Production HS/College)

Jason Resler - FREAKY FRIDAY - Trollwood

Best Live Pit Orchestra (College)

TUCK EVERLASTING - NDSU

Best Live Pit Orchestra (Community Theatre)

MAMMA MIA - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre

Best Live Pit Orchestra (High School)

NEWSIES - Fargo North

Best Live Pit Orchestra (Summer Production HS/College)

FREAKY FRIDAY - Trollwood

Best Musical (College)

TUCK EVERLASTING - NDSU

Best Musical (Community Theatre)

MAMMA MIA - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre

Best Musical (High School)

NEWSIES - Fargo North

Best Play (College)

THE WOLVES - MSUM

Best Play (Community Theatre)

NOISES OFF - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre

Best Play (High School)

YOU CANT TAKE IT WITH YOU - Davies High School

Best Set Design - Summer Production (HS/College)

Freaky Friday - Trollwood

Best Set Design (Community Theatre)

NOISES OFF - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre

Best Set Design (High School)

Brian Lynch - MAMMA MIA! - Davies High School

Best Soloist - Female (College)

Karine Otteson - TUCK EVERLASTING - NDSU

Best Soloist - Female (Community theatre)

Katie Spokely - MAMMA MIA! - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre

Best Soloist - Female (High School)

Andie Peterson - THE SECRET GARDEN - West Fargo High School

Best Soloist - Female (Summer Production HS/College)

Audrey Haugen - Wizard of Oz - Gooseberry Park Players

Best Soloist - Male (Community Theatre)

Drake Aasen - Weather The Storm - Cass Act Players

Best Soloist - Male (High School)

Yukon Maughan - Blood Brothers - Fargo South High

Best Soloist - Male (Summer Production HS/College)

Ryan Schlepp - FREAKY FRIDAY - Trollwood

Best Summer Production (High School / College)

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre

Theatre group of the Year (College)

NDSU Theatre

Theatre group of the Year (Community)

Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre

Theatre group of the Year (High School)

Fargo Davies High School Theatre

Theatre group of the Year (Summer HS/College)

Trollwood Performing Arts School

TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever. Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You