Winners Announced For 2019 BroadwayWorld Fargo Awards
Following a record number of nominations and votes, winners have been announced for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Fargo Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The nominees were set, audiences voted, and now we get to recognize local theatres and performers for their outstanding achievement!
Regional productions, touring shows, and more were all included, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Actor (College)
Nick Schons - CABARET - Concordia College
Best Actor (Community Theatre)
Jason Diers - CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre
Best Actor (High School)
Wyatt Amundson - YOU CANT TAKE IT WITH YOU - Davies High School
Best Actress (College)
Karine Otteson - TUCK EVERLASTING - NDSU
Best Actress (Community Theatre)
Dawn Gunderson - NOISES OFF - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre
Best Actress (High School)
Audrey Haugen - THE TEMPEST - Fargo North
Best Choreography (College)
TUCK EVERLASTING - NDSU
Best Choreography (Community Theatre)
Patrick Kasper - MAMMA MIA! - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre
Best Choreography (High School)
David Triptow - NEWSIES - Fargo North
Best Choreography (Summer Production HS/College)
Patrick Kasper - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre
Best Costume Design (College)
TUCK EVERLASTING - NDSU
Best Costume Design (Community)
Shelly Gurt-Heist - MAMMA MIA! - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre
Best Costume Design (High School)
Sandy Thiel - MACBETH - Fargo south
Best Costume Design (Summer Production HS/College)
Jason Resler - FREAKY FRIDAY - Trollwood
Best Live Pit Orchestra (College)
TUCK EVERLASTING - NDSU
Best Live Pit Orchestra (Community Theatre)
MAMMA MIA - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre
Best Live Pit Orchestra (High School)
NEWSIES - Fargo North
Best Live Pit Orchestra (Summer Production HS/College)
FREAKY FRIDAY - Trollwood
Best Musical (College)
TUCK EVERLASTING - NDSU
Best Musical (Community Theatre)
MAMMA MIA - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre
Best Musical (High School)
NEWSIES - Fargo North
Best Play (College)
THE WOLVES - MSUM
Best Play (Community Theatre)
NOISES OFF - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre
Best Play (High School)
YOU CANT TAKE IT WITH YOU - Davies High School
Best Set Design - Summer Production (HS/College)
Freaky Friday - Trollwood
Best Set Design (Community Theatre)
NOISES OFF - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre
Best Set Design (High School)
Brian Lynch - MAMMA MIA! - Davies High School
Best Soloist - Female (College)
Karine Otteson - TUCK EVERLASTING - NDSU
Best Soloist - Female (Community theatre)
Katie Spokely - MAMMA MIA! - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre
Best Soloist - Female (High School)
Andie Peterson - THE SECRET GARDEN - West Fargo High School
Best Soloist - Female (Summer Production HS/College)
Audrey Haugen - Wizard of Oz - Gooseberry Park Players
Best Soloist - Male (Community Theatre)
Drake Aasen - Weather The Storm - Cass Act Players
Best Soloist - Male (High School)
Yukon Maughan - Blood Brothers - Fargo South High
Best Soloist - Male (Summer Production HS/College)
Ryan Schlepp - FREAKY FRIDAY - Trollwood
Best Summer Production (High School / College)
JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre
Theatre group of the Year (College)
NDSU Theatre
Theatre group of the Year (Community)
Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre
Theatre group of the Year (High School)
Fargo Davies High School Theatre
Theatre group of the Year (Summer HS/College)
Trollwood Performing Arts School
