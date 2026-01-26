Brad Williams Comes to the Chester Fritz Performing Arts Center

🎭 NEW! Fargo Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Fargo & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Brad Williams is coming to the Chester Fritz Performing Arts Center. The performance is on March 27, 2026.

Brad Williams' latest stand-up special, Starfish has racked up over 7.5 million YouTube views, fueling his rise as on of comedy's most original voices. Currently selling out theaters worldwide, Brad's high-energy shows blend razor-sharp punchlines with fearless personal storytelling.

He's appeared on The Tonight Show, Jimmy Kimmel Live, Netflix's The Degenerates, and top podcasts including The Joe Rogann Experience, Your Mom's House, and TigerBelly. An accomplished actor and the first stand-up to headline a Cirque du Soleil show, Brad's comedy connects, inspires, and leave audiences roaring.