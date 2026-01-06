Mania: The ABBA Tribute Comes to the Fargo Theatre in February

🎭 NEW! Fargo Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Fargo & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Mania: The ABBA Tribute is coming to the Fargo Theatre next month. The performance is on Thursday, February 19th, 2026.

From London’s West End to Las Vegas, MANIA the ABBA tribute (Formerly ABBA MANIA) remains the world’s No. 1 touring ABBA tribute show. Formed in 1999, this production has sold out theaters and concert halls across the globe, with over 3,000 live concerts in over 30 countries, bringing the music of the beloved Swedish supergroup to 3 million people.

In an exhilarating, two-hour recreation of one of ABBA’s most memorable concerts, MANIA brings to life the flamboyance of the ‘70s. This includes all of the uplifting, dance-inducing and sometimes heart- breaking songs from the iconic Swedish band, with fantastic costumes, staging, lighting and effects. MANIA recently toured the United States for the 10th time with an impressive 37-date national tour, selling over 50,000 tickets and visiting 18 states.

For lifelong ABBA fans, as well as new generations who never had the opportunity to see the band live, MANIA provides the perfect excuse to party, relive memories and simply feel entertained with the best music ever. So dig out those platforms, dust down those flares and enjoy all your favorite hits, including “Mamma Mia,” “Voulez Vous,” “Dancing Queen,” “Winner Takes It All,” “Waterloo,” “Fernando,” “Super Trouper” and many more.