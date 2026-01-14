 tracker
MOTOWN MAGIC Comes to the Chester Fritz Performing Arts Center

The event will feature a live musical performance by The Shades of Blue, a group known for renditions of classic Motown hits.

By: Jan. 14, 2026
Motown Magic will be presented on Feb. 7, 2026, at the Chester Fritz Performing Arts Center in Grand Forks, featuring a live musical performance by The Shades of Blue, a group known for renditions of classic Motown hits.

The show is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. at the center, located at 3475 University Avenue on the University of North Dakota campus. Tickets are available in a range of price categories.

This performance is part of the venue’s 2025-26 season programming, which includes touring musicals and concerts. The event will follow other scheduled performances at the center, such as Tina: The Tina Turner Musical on Feb. 14 and Hadestown on March 17, 2026.

The Chester Fritz Performing Arts Center hosts a variety of national and regional performing arts events, including Broadway shows, concerts and diversified stage performances.




