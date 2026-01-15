 tracker
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register/Login Games Grosses

Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld Fargo Awards

See who audiences selected as their favorites last season!

By: Jan. 15, 2026
Click Here for More on BWW Regional Awards
Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld Fargo Awards Image

Winners have been announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Fargo Awards! 

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Want to be notified when nominations open for next year? Sign up for our newsletters here.

2025 BroadwayWorld Fargo Award Winners

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Becca Koerner - IF THESE CLOTHES COULD TALK - Fargo-Moorhead Community Theatre

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Hailey Wilmer - NEWSIES - Stage West

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Shelly Hurt-Geist - NEWSIES - Stage West

Best Dance Production
NEWSIES - Stage West

Best Direction Of A Musical
Rebecca Myer Larson - AMERICAN IDIOT - Stage West

Best Direction Of A Play
J J Gordon - A VERY DIE HARD CHRISTMAS - Stage West

Best Ensemble
NEWSIES - Stage West

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Jordan Green - AMERICAN IDIOT - Stage West

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Jason Carlson - NEWSIES & AMERICAN IDIOT - Stage West

Best Musical
AMERICAN IDIOT - Stage West

Best Performer In A Musical
Braden Miller - AMERICAN IDIOT - Stage West

Best Performer In A Play
Drew Relling - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Theatre B

Best Play
A VERY DIE HARD CHRISTMAS - Stage West

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Curtis Phillips - NEWSIES - Stage West

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Mitchel Rieth - AMERICAN IDIOT - Stage West

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Becca Koerner - AMERICAN IDIOT - Stage West

Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Jarrod Danuser - A VERY DIE HARD CHRISTMAS - Stage West

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD - Stage West

Favorite Local Theatre
Stage West

Winners can download graphics here.


Need more Fargo Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Winter season, discounts & more...


Videos