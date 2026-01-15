Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld Fargo Awards

Click Here for More on BWW Regional Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Fargo Awards!

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2025 BroadwayWorld Fargo Award Winners

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Becca Koerner - IF THESE CLOTHES COULD TALK - Fargo-Moorhead Community Theatre



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Hailey Wilmer - NEWSIES - Stage West



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Shelly Hurt-Geist - NEWSIES - Stage West



Best Dance Production

NEWSIES - Stage West



Best Direction Of A Musical

Rebecca Myer Larson - AMERICAN IDIOT - Stage West



Best Direction Of A Play

J J Gordon - A VERY DIE HARD CHRISTMAS - Stage West



Best Ensemble

NEWSIES - Stage West



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jordan Green - AMERICAN IDIOT - Stage West



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Jason Carlson - NEWSIES & AMERICAN IDIOT - Stage West



Best Musical

AMERICAN IDIOT - Stage West



Best Performer In A Musical

Braden Miller - AMERICAN IDIOT - Stage West



Best Performer In A Play

Drew Relling - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Theatre B



Best Play

A VERY DIE HARD CHRISTMAS - Stage West



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Curtis Phillips - NEWSIES - Stage West



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Mitchel Rieth - AMERICAN IDIOT - Stage West



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Becca Koerner - AMERICAN IDIOT - Stage West



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Jarrod Danuser - A VERY DIE HARD CHRISTMAS - Stage West



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD - Stage West



Favorite Local Theatre

Stage West

