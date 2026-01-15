Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld Fargo Awards

See who audiences selected as their favorites last season!
Winners have been announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Fargo Awards!
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Want to be notified when nominations open for next year? Sign up for our newsletters here.
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Becca Koerner - IF THESE CLOTHES COULD TALK - Fargo-Moorhead Community Theatre
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Hailey Wilmer - NEWSIES - Stage West
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Shelly Hurt-Geist - NEWSIES - Stage West
Best Dance Production
NEWSIES - Stage West
Best Direction Of A Musical
Rebecca Myer Larson - AMERICAN IDIOT - Stage West
Best Direction Of A Play
J J Gordon - A VERY DIE HARD CHRISTMAS - Stage West
Best Ensemble
NEWSIES - Stage West
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Jordan Green - AMERICAN IDIOT - Stage West
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Jason Carlson - NEWSIES & AMERICAN IDIOT - Stage West
Best Musical
AMERICAN IDIOT - Stage West
Best Performer In A Musical
Braden Miller - AMERICAN IDIOT - Stage West
Best Performer In A Play
Drew Relling - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Theatre B
Best Play
A VERY DIE HARD CHRISTMAS - Stage West
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Curtis Phillips - NEWSIES - Stage West
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Mitchel Rieth - AMERICAN IDIOT - Stage West
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Becca Koerner - AMERICAN IDIOT - Stage West
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Jarrod Danuser - A VERY DIE HARD CHRISTMAS - Stage West
Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD - Stage West
Favorite Local Theatre
Stage West
Winners can download graphics here.
Videos