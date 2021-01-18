VICKI LAWRENCE & MAMA: A TWO WOMAN SHOW Rescheduled at Fargo Theatre

Due to the ever-changing guidelines, and for the health and safety of patrons and staff, Vicki Lawrence & Mama: A Two Woman Show is being rescheduled to Saturday, March 27th, 2021 at Fargo Theatre.

All tickets purchased for the original dates will be honored for the 2021 show. If you are unable to make the new date or have questions about your tickets, please email info@tickets300.com or call them at 866-300-8300.

Multi-talented Vicki Lawrence, is an actress, comedian, and singer known for the many characters she originated on CBS's The Carol Burnett Show, where she appeared from 1967 to 1978, for the entire series run. One such character, Thelma Harper/Mama, was the central character of ever popular television situation comedy series Mama's Family. The show still can be seen daily in syndication throughout most of the country and is available as part of a Time-Life DVD collection.

Lawrence spends much of her time on the road with her stage production Vicki Lawrence and Mama, A Two Woman Show. She also enjoys speaking to women's organizations and other great causes, where she shares her life story of fame, activism, and her continuing success. All the while she approaches everything with her characteristic sense of humor, reminding us all that "Life is much too serious to be taken seriously!"

Lawrence has multiple Emmy Award nominations, winning one in 1976. She is a multiple Golden Globe nominee, all for The Carol Burnett Show. In 1973, Lawrence recorded the hit song "The Night the Lights Went Out in Georgia." It reached Number One on both the United States and Canada top charts.

In the past, Lawrence hosted a popular game show, Win, Lose or Draw, her own daytime talk show, Vicki!, and appeared in many theatre productions. She was the only talk show host since Oprah to be nominated for a Daytime Emmy in her freshman year.

