Sheyenne Theatre Announces Upcoming Productions - I DO! I DO! I DO! I DO! and SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD

Sheyenne Theatre has announced two upcoming productions for the month of February.

"I Do! I Do! I Do! I Do!" will be presented on February 18-21, followed by the musical "Songs for a New World" on February 25-28.

A socially-distanced seating plan has been put in place for guests and performers to see these shows live. A stream of the show will be available for purchase closer to show time.

Tickets are available now to purchase online. Just click on the box office tab, find February 2021 on the calendar, and select your preferred performance date. For tickets, visit https://www.west-fargo.k12.nd.us/shs/activities.