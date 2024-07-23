Review: 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL at Sheyenne High School

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



"9 to 5: The Musical" is a vibrant and empowering stage adaptation of the 1980 film, featuring a score by Dolly Parton. This musical brings the story of three determined office workers who band together to overthrow their egotistical, sexist boss with humor, heart, and a catchy soundtrack.

The show opens with the energetic title song, “9 to 5,” setting the tone for an evening filled with infectious tunes and lively choreography. Dolly Parton's score, blending country, pop, and musical theater styles, is both familiar and fresh. Songs like “Backwoods Barbie,” “One of the Boys,” and “Get Out and Stay Out” showcase Parton’s signature wit and warmth, advancing the plot and deepening character development.

The set design and costumes effectively evoke the late 1970s office environment, complete with typewriters, rotary phones, and vintage office attire. The choreography is lively and often humorous, perfectly complementing the show’s overall tone. Shout out to Costume Director Sandy Thiel, Choreographer Amanda Perlenfein, and Scenic Designer Brian Lynch for their outstanding work. Orchestrator Bruce Coughlin and the talented Pit Orchestra also deserve recognition for their exceptional contributions.

Director Rebecca Saari has assembled an amazing cast to bring this show to life. The powerful opening number “9 to 5” is a testament to this, with its non-stop singing and dancing that will have you dancing in your seat and singing along with a smile.

Brooklyn Hannig shines as Violet, portraying her with sharp wit and determination. Violet's journey from a frustrated, overlooked employee to a confident leader is both inspiring and relatable. Brooklyn’s stage presence and vocal performances in “Around Here,” “Potion Notion,” “Change It,” and “Let Love Grow” are standout moments.

Lauren Diers wonderfully portrays Judy, transforming from a meek, recently-divorced woman to an independent, assertive individual. Her solo number, “Get Out and Stay Out,” is a powerful anthem of self-reliance and empowerment, receiving some of the loudest applause. She also excels in “Dance of Death” and “Change It.”

Taelyn Alm brings a blend of humor and vulnerability to Doralee, making her a standout character. Her rendition of “Backwoods Barbie” provides insight into her struggles and dreams, adding depth to her bubbly exterior. Taelyn also shines in “Cowgirl's Revenge” and “Change It.”

Jaden Dahlin perfectly portrays the antagonistic boss, Franklin Hart Jr. His exaggerated chauvinism and eventual comeuppance are both hilarious and a critique of outdated workplace dynamics. His performance in “Here For You” is particularly memorable.

Additional standout characters include Josie Kendall as the lovable office lush Margaret, Chloe Hall as the scheming executive assistant Roz with her performance in “Hart to Hart,” and Ryder Ulmer as Joe, particularly in “Let Love Grow.” The ensemble cast brings energy and enthusiasm to group numbers, creating a dynamic and entertaining backdrop for the main story.

"9 to 5: The Musical" is not just a nostalgic trip to a bygone era; it’s a relevant and timely reminder of the importance of solidarity, resilience, and fighting for what’s right. It’s a feel-good production that encourages audiences to laugh, cheer, and perhaps reflect on their own work environments and the progress still needed in gender equality.

If you are a fan of the original movie or just want to see an amazing show, I highly suggest you tumble outta bed and stumble over to Sheyenne High School to watch this show.

Congrats to the entire cast and crew and everyone involved in this production!

***Photo Credit to Renegade Photography

