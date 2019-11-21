Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre To Host 2019 FARGO FAMOUS TALENT SHOW

Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre (FMCT) will host the third annual Fargo Famous Talent Show on Friday, January 10th, 2020, beginning at 7:30PM at The Stage at Island Park.

FMCT invites the community to show off their talents or cheer on their neighbors at this all-ages talent show and fundraiser. The live event will highlight the incredible talent in the Fargo-Moorhead area while encouraging ongoing community support for the Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre.

Those interested in performing in the show will be able to submit a one-minute audition video between December 1st and December 22nd. Talents of all varieties are welcome. The submission link will be available on FMCT's Facebook page (www.facebook.com/FMCTND) beginning on December 1st.

From December 23rd - January 5th, online voting will be open. This is the community's chance to decide which acts will perform at the live talent show.

Once the final acts are chosen, join our audience at the Fargo Famous Talent Show on January 10th. After watching each finalist perform live, the audience will vote for the People's Choice Award winner and watch the judges announce the Fargo Famous contest winner. Free will donation admissions and any additional donations made at the event will go toward supporting FMCT and its mission. Come support the talent in our community and the Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre.





