Fargo-Moorhead Community Theatre Presents MY SISTER EILEEN

The cast is led by Michaela Burns and Rachel Rebischke.

Mar. 27, 2021  
Join the Fargo Moorhead Community in an anniversary celebration of their 75 year history of making theatre and building community in the FM area with a virtual readers production of My Sister Eileen.

Cast:

Ruth: Michaela Burns

Eileen: Rachel Rebischke

Ensemble: Emma Beyer, Anthony Birklid, Jarrod Danuser, Alex Kleven, Aimee Klein, Rebecca Koerner, Bill Lucas, Carol Mikkelson, Adam Montgomery, Craig Roath, Keith Schweigert, Jeanie Smith-Murphy

This virtual event is FREE to watch on-demand March 27 & 28.

Learn more and purchase tickets here.


