Carrie: The Musical is now playing at Dakota Stage Ltd.

The stunning Stephen King novel arrives at Dakota Stage just in time for spooky season. High school outcast Carrie White is growing up and things aren't easy for her - not the least of which are her issues with her scornful classmates and her overbearing mother. When she gets asked to the prom, things seem to be looking up for her - until the famous reveal that it's another prank from her classmate. In the meantime, Carrie's been working out some new, deadly, terrifying powers... you know this story. You know the book and the movie. Now meet the perfect Halloween season musical: Carrie: The Musical.

Performances run September 29 - October 1 and October 6-8 at 7:30 P.M.; October 9 at 2:00 P.M.

Book By Lawrence D Cohen

Music By Michael Gore

Lyrics By Dean Pitchford

Based On The Novel By Stephen King