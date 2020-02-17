BWW Review: SISTER ACT at Oak Grove Theatre Arts

Oak Grove Theatre Arts Presents: Sister Act

The kids from Oak Grove take you to church, or maybe even to Heaven in this toe tapping, family friendly musical production.

Scott Brusven and his team brought in an other fun show for the kids to take on this year. The story is based on the 1992 musical movie starring Whoopi Goldberg which became a stage musical in 2006. The story follows a young singer named Deloris who is forced to hid out in a convent after witnessing a murder. The show features wonderful acting, dancing, comedy and of course singing.

Starring as Deloris is Maia Ruhland who get to show off her amazing voice numerous times throughout the show. A few songs that she really stands out on are "Take Me To Heaven", "Fabulous Baby", Sister Act" and one of the real show stoppers "Raise Your Voice".

Lily Quern as Mother Superior was so good. She has great comedic timing and also gets to lend her voice to a few songs like "Here Within These Walls" and "Haven't Got a Prayer".

One of the funniest moments of Act I involved Mickey Porter as Eddie and his crowd pleasing performance on "I Could Be That Guy". You could tell Mickey was having a blast along with the crowd.

Cale Bauer as Curtis played a great bad guy and he got to show off his low bass singing on "When I Find My Baby".

I guess each Act had to have at least one funny song to get the crowd laughing out loud and for Act II it was "Lady in the Long Black Dress" performed hilariously by TJ, Joey and Pablo, played by Heath Thomsen, Bjorn Eide and Jack Nichol respectively.

As many Great Performances that there were in Act II the one that stood out the most for me was "The Life I Never Led" performed by Ellie Ahlfeldt as Sister Mary Robert. This young lady had a beautiful and powerful voice and I look forward to hearing more from her in future shows.

I also have to mention the whole ensemble and their performances on such numbers as "It's good to be a nun", "Raise Your Voice" and "Sunday Morning Fever". The whole cast did a wonderful job and performances like these just keep proving how talented the kids of our community truly are.



Congrats again to Scott and the whole cast & crew. Please go check out this show and get ready to sing and dance in your seats.

***Photo Credit - Mark Sorgaard - FatCat studios

