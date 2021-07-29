BWW Review: SHREK THE MUSICAL at West Fargo Sheyenne

Studio Vibe's Summer Arts Intensive Presents Shrek The Musical!

Bryce Henrickson and his team are back this summer with another production. This year they decided to let their Freak Flags Fly and bring the cast and crew to Duloc.

I have seen probably 4-5 live versions and everyone is just a little different. Each production adds their own special touch to the show. One thing that is always the same. Characters & songs that you love.

The main character of Shrek is played by Harley Welter. I recently saw Harley in the West Fargo High production of Puffs and he was hilarious in that show. Harley is very talented and definitely makes this character his own. I really liked his performance on "When Words Fail" and "beautiful ain't always Pretty". Harley had some great scenes with Brennan (Donkey).

Tryniti Richard was wonderful as Fiona. Tryniti has a beautiful voice and she had just the right blend of sass and class to play Fiona. I really loved her performance on "I Know It's Today" (With Lindy Hanson and Lauren Deirs), and the crowd favorite "Morning Person".

The supporting cast/Fairytale Creatures were so much fun. The big group number got huge applause from the audience. "Big Bright Beautiful World", "Story of my Life" and of course the song that probably got the most cheers of the show "Freak Flag". I heard little kids singing this one on the way out. I should also mention some of the featured dancers including the Skeletons, Rat Tappers & Duloc Dancers.

I will finish up with my 2 absolute favorite characters of the show.

First off we have Donkey portrayed by Brennan Olson. Brennan is hilarious as Donkey. He steals every scene his is a part of. He has great comedic timing and stage presence. I really loved his performance on "Travel Song" and "Make a Move".

Next we have Lord Farquaad portrayed by Ethan Saari. From the moment Ethan enters the stage you can tell we are in for something special. He might be the best Lord Farquaad I have seen on stage. Ethan really shines on "What's up Duloc", "Ballad of Farquaad" and "The Arrival of Farquaad". I was laughing non-stop at almost every scene he was in.

The Pit Conductor Jason Carlson led a great selection of 19 musicians that brought the music to life. Also congrats to the whole production staff and everyone involved in this show. . A special mention to Director/Costumer Bryce Henrickson, Choreographer Amanda Perlenfein, Music Director Eric Saari.

*** PHOTO CREDIT: RENEGADE PHOTOGRAPHY (Jason Siebels)