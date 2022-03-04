A FEW GOOD MEN Comes to FMCT This Month

A Few Good Men will be performed at FMCT next month. Performances run March 24-26, March 30 - April 3, 2022.

Aaron Sorkin's groundbreaking debut tells the story of a group of military lawyers assigned to defend two Marines in Guantanamo Bay. During the course of the trial, they uncover a high-level conspiracy designed to eliminate weaker soldiers in the name of patriotism.

Learn more at https://fmct.org/current-season/#up.