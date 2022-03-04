Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

A FEW GOOD MEN Comes to FMCT This Month

pixeltracker

Performances run March 24-26, March 30 – April 3, 2022.

Mar. 4, 2022  

A FEW GOOD MEN Comes to FMCT This Month

A Few Good Men will be performed at FMCT next month. Performances run March 24-26, March 30 - April 3, 2022.

Aaron Sorkin's groundbreaking debut tells the story of a group of military lawyers assigned to defend two Marines in Guantanamo Bay. During the course of the trial, they uncover a high-level conspiracy designed to eliminate weaker soldiers in the name of patriotism.

Learn more at https://fmct.org/current-season/#up.



Related Articles View More Fargo Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Where There's Light Tee
Where There's Light Tee
Beautiful Unisex Logo Lights Tee
Beautiful Unisex Logo Lights Tee
Jesus Christ Superstar Unisex Logo Hoodie
Jesus Christ Superstar Unisex Logo Hoodie

More Hot Stories For You

  • Development Continues on BETTY BOOP Musical; Jerry Mitchell, Bob Martin, and Susan Birkenhead Join Creative Team
  • Front Line Heroes Sing With New York Choral Society This Spring
  • Now Hiring: House Manager, Audio Technician, and More - BroadwayWorld Classifieds
  • VIDEO: Watch Flythrough Of Huntington Theater's $55 Million Renovation Project