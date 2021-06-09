YouthWrite Summer Camps 2021 Announced

Celebrating 25 years, YouthWrite is back this summer in-person and online, inspiring kids who love to write... just about anything! YouthWrite is an inclusive, multi-disciplinary writing camp that offers young writers the chance to work with superbly talented instructors from many facets of the performing, visual, musical, dance, film, and written arts. Camps aim to not only develop writing skills, but to build sound mental health and resilience for children and teens, especially in this time of Covid-19 and isolation. #codePINK

This year, camps will return to the Bennett Centre for small in-person, physically distanced day camp classes for ages 8 - 11, 12 - 14 and 15 - 20, July 12 - 16. For those who wish to stay home, online classes will also be available for all ages, July 5 - 9.

Each in-person camp provides 12 hours of daily instruction and acivities including visual art, yoga, dance and music. Camps are led by high-calibre professionals from a variety of backgrounds. This year's instructor line-up includes Tololwa Mollel, Elsa Robinson and Natasha Deen.

YouthWrite River Valley Experience I

July 12 - 16

Ages 8 - 11

$625 CAD - includes daily busing to and from Bennett Centre. Visit youthwrite.com for drop off location and details.

YouthWrite River Valley Experience II

July 12 - 16

Ages 12 - 14 & 15 - 20

$725 CAD - includes daily busing to and from the Bennett Centre. Visit youthwrite.com for drop off location and details.

YouthWrite Zooms Online

A unique opportunity for creatives to expand their writing horizons. Campers will receive online guidance from published authors and learn writing techniques for specific genres.

July 5 - 9

All Ages

$325

For more information, to register or for more on available scholarships, please visit youthwrite.com.