Scrooge Is Back As A CHRISTMAS CAROL Returns To The Citadel Theatre

Last year, during the pandemic, The Citadel released its production of A Christmas Carol as a film available for streaming, and now the company is thrilled to welcome back audiences to experience the production in-person on the Maclab stage. Ebenzer Scrooge is transported, on the longest night of his life, by the Ghosts of Christmases Past, Present and Future on a journey to help him realize the true meaning of the holiday.

A Christmas Carol has been entertaining Edmonton audiences at The Citadel for over 20 years. Based on the original novel by Charles Dickens, David van Belle adapted this fresh take on the story which first premiered at the Citadel in 2019. Now set in the 1950's, with all the costumes, decor and classic Christmas songs of the era, this new version will remind audiences of the magic of Christmas movies like It's a Wonderful Life and Miracle on 34th Street.

Playwright, David van Belle, sees this year's performance as a new beginning after almost two years of living with the pandemic. Mirroring Ebenezer Scrooge being given a second chance, he says "We have a chance right now, all of us together. A chance to learn the lessons that this long night and its terrifying visions have taught us." This year's performance which runs November 27 - December 23, 2021 will be an exciting time for families and theatre audiences to come back to the Citadel Theatre and share in the magic of the season.

The Citadel Theatre's Artistic Director, Daryl Cloran, directs this holiday classic. Starring Ted Dykstra as Ebenezer Scrooge. Patricia Zentilli (Mamma Mia) plays Emily Cratchit, Scrooge's assistant with Ivy DeGagné (A Christmas Carol) as Tim. The production also stars Lilla Solymos (Matilda) as the Ghost of Christmas Past, John Ullyatt (Every Brilliant Thing) as the Ghost of Christmas Present, Braydon Dowler-Coltman (The Tempest) as Ben, Daniela Fernandez (A Christmas Carol) as Belle, and Julien Arnold (The Garneau Block) as Marley.

A Christmas Carol plays in the Maclab Theatre November 27- December 23, 2021. Tickets are available now at 78.425.1820 through the Box Office or online at citadeltheatre.com.