DEATH OF A SALESMAN Comes to the Citadel Theatre

Death of a Salesman is coming to the Citadel Theatre in Edmonton this month. Performances will run January 24 - February 15, 2026.

A gripping exploration of the American Dream, this timeless classic follows Willy Loman, a traveling salesman nearing the end of his career, as he struggles to reconcile his aspirations with reality.

Burdened by unfulfilled dreams and familial tensions, Willy’s journey reveals deep truths about ambition, identity, and legacy. Set against a shifting backdrop of the past and present, this poignant drama delves into the fragile human spirit, the pursuit of success, and the yearning for validation.

With unforgettable characters and powerful emotions, this production captures the heartache and resilience of a man striving to leave his mark in an unforgiving world.