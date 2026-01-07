Award-Winning Classic DEATH OF A SALESMAN Returns To The Citadel Theatre

🎭 NEW! Edmonton Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Edmonton & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

In a nod to the Citadel Theatre's very first season in 1965, Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman returns to the Citadel stage this January.

As the Citadel celebrates its 60th Anniversary Season with bold, new productions and theatrical masterpieces, it revisits one of the most influential plays of the 20th century. With themes of aspiration, family, and the American Dream, this production offers a powerful exploration of ambition, identity, and disillusionment.

Death of a Salesman follows Willy Loman, a traveling salesman nearing the end of his career, as he struggles to reconcile his lifelong aspirations with reality. Burdened by unfulfilled dreams and family tensions, Willy's journey reveals deep truths about success, legacy, and self worth. Moving between past and present, this poignant drama delves into the fragile human spirit, the pursuit of success, and the yearning for validation. With unforgettable characters and emotional depth, this play captures the heartache and resilience of a man striving to leave his mark in an unforgiving world.

Directed by Citadel Artistic Director, Daryl Cloran, the production features a cast of acclaimed Edmonton theatre artists. Citadel audiences will recognize John Ullyatt (Legally Blonde, A Midsummer Night's Dream: The '70s Musical), who returns to the Citadel stage as Willy Loman after playing Biff in the company's 2011 production. and Nadien Chu (Vinyl Cafe: The Musical, Little Women) stars as Willy's wife, Linda Loman. They are joined by Alexander Ariate (The Play That Goes Wrong, The Three Musketeers) as Happy Loman and Nathan Kay, making his Citadel debut, as Biff Loman.

During the run, The Citadel will be hosting “Citadel at 60: Anniversary Concert and 2026/27 Season Launch” on February 2, 2026. An evening celebrating The Citadel's 60th Anniversary with musical guest performances of some of the greatest theatre hits and a presentation of our exciting, upcoming 2026/27 Season. This event will be free to attend and more information on reserving tickets can be found online.

Death of a Salesman is presented in partnership with the Arts Club Theatre Company (Vancouver) and runs in the Shoctor Theatre January 24 – February 15, 2026. Tickets are available by calling Box Office at 780.425.1820 or online..

The Pay What You Choose in-person night, presented by Alberta Blue Cross, will be held on Sunday, January 25, 2026.

An Accessible Performance that is Sensory Informed, Audio Described, and Captioned will be held on Saturday, February 14, 2026 at 1:30pm. More information on this and other Accessible Performances can be found at citadeltheatre.com/accessibility/. Funding provided by the Stollery Charitable Foundation.