SO I MARRIED A MANGIACAKE, Written And Performed By Guido Cocomello, Announced at the Arts Court Theatre

Amor Fati Entertainment will present its hit show So I Married a Mangiacake for two performances at the Arts Court Theatre in Ottawa on June 4, 2022, before hitting The York Theatre in Vancouver on June 25. This one-man show, written and performed by professional stand-up comedian, actor, and writer Guido Cocomello is fresh off a run of sold out shows in Hamilton, Toronto, and Montreal.

Through memories, family footage, and music, Guido Cocomello comedically explores how meeting his wife (Mangiacake), and his father's death, influenced his life. So I Married a Mangiacake, directed by Tony Calabretta, is a fun, family-friendly feast for the senses that will have audiences howling at cultural differences and hold their loved ones closer.

"So I Married a Mangiacake is a fun and intriguing show, which, without resorting to clichés, uses comedic elements with intelligence and sensitivity as the starting points to tell a deeply personal story that we can all relate to." - Corriere Canadese

Guido Cocomello was born and raised in Montreal, and now lives in Southern California. His comedy career began in Montreal with a hugely successful sketch comedy group called SnapTV, where he was the head writer and a cast member. Guido now headlines comedy clubs across Canada. Over the years, he has opened for Dom Irrera at the Italian Bad Boyz of Comedy, and Russell Peters in the Canada Day Show at the legendary Comedy Store in Los Angeles. His recent screen credits include Being The Ricardos, Ford v Ferrari, Being Human (Syfy), General Hospital (ABC), The Last Ship (TNT), All American (CW), Better Things (FX), and American Horror Story (FX).



So I Married a Mangiacake



Saturday, June 4, 2022

3pm & 8pm

Arts Court Theatre

2 Daly Street in Ottawa

Tickets are $40 plus fees

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/so-i-married-a-mangiacake-tickets-304395363727