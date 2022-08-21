Review: FAGS IN SPACE is a Whimsical Romantic Comedy

A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far, away, two gays met online and said, "Heyyy!" Now, several months later, Todd and Luca regale their houseguests with the brutally honest, laugh-out-loud hilarious, and occasionally heartbreaking story of how they met.

Fags in Space, a 45-minute romantic comedy by Liam Salmon, transports Todd and Luca's houseguests (a.k.a. the audience) into the couple's world. Todd (Braden Butler) endears himself to the audience with his emotive performance and nervous mannerisms while Luca (Sheldon Stockdale) earns big laughs with his blunt one-liners and comical facial expressions. The actors share impeccable chemistry as they stroll, lounge, and chase each other across their cozy living room. It is thoroughly enjoyable to watch them banter over everything from astronomy to astrology to Star Wars to their dating history's most awkward moments. In one of the most memorable scenes, an exasperated Luca drapes Todd's rejected holiday sweater over the twinkling Christmas tree, much to the latter's bemusement. An immersive and amusing adventure, Fags in Space is a playful production of a unique romantic comedy.

Fags in Space plays its final Edmonton International Fringe Festival performance at the Walterdale Theatre on August 21.

Photo by Liam Salmon