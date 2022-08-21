Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: FAGS IN SPACE is a Whimsical Romantic Comedy

Review: FAGS IN SPACE is a Whimsical Romantic Comedy

Don't miss your last chance to see Liam Salmon's rom-com, FAGS IN SPACE! Catch it at The Edmonton International Fringe Festival on August 21.

Register for Edmonton News

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 21, 2022  

A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far, away, two gays met online and said, "Heyyy!" Now, several months later, Todd and Luca regale their houseguests with the brutally honest, laugh-out-loud hilarious, and occasionally heartbreaking story of how they met.

Fags in Space, a 45-minute romantic comedy by Liam Salmon, transports Todd and Luca's houseguests (a.k.a. the audience) into the couple's world. Todd (Braden Butler) endears himself to the audience with his emotive performance and nervous mannerisms while Luca (Sheldon Stockdale) earns big laughs with his blunt one-liners and comical facial expressions. The actors share impeccable chemistry as they stroll, lounge, and chase each other across their cozy living room. It is thoroughly enjoyable to watch them banter over everything from astronomy to astrology to Star Wars to their dating history's most awkward moments. In one of the most memorable scenes, an exasperated Luca drapes Todd's rejected holiday sweater over the twinkling Christmas tree, much to the latter's bemusement. An immersive and amusing adventure, Fags in Space is a playful production of a unique romantic comedy.

Fags in Space plays its final Edmonton International Fringe Festival performance at the Walterdale Theatre on August 21.

Photo by Liam Salmon





From This Author - Sarah Dussome


Review: FAGS IN SPACE is a Whimsical Romantic ComedyReview: FAGS IN SPACE is a Whimsical Romantic Comedy
August 21, 2022

A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far, away, Todd and Luca met each other online. FAGS IN SPACE humorously portrays their love story.
Review: CLUE Delights EdmontonReview: CLUE Delights Edmonton
July 31, 2022

The stage adaptation of the 1985 murder mystery film takes centre stage in Edmonton.
Review: THE REALISTIC JONESES is An Entertaining Night of TheatreReview: THE REALISTIC JONESES is An Entertaining Night of Theatre
July 9, 2022

Comedy meets poignancy in Will Eno’s unconventional drama.
Review: HAMILTON Enthralls EdmontonReview: HAMILTON Enthralls Edmonton
June 25, 2022

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s acclaimed rap musical takes centre stage.
BWW Review: RE:CONSTRUCT Charms EdmontonBWW Review: RE:CONSTRUCT Charms Edmonton
June 10, 2022

What did our critics think of RE:CONSTRUCT? Even Gilchrist’s heartfelt production blends comedy with poignancy.The audience is immediately drawn in by Dubbeldam and Brown's larger-than-life characters. Dressed in matching green polo shirts, brown shorts, and party hats, the unnamed protagonists regale viewers with positive affirmations and impeccably timed comedy while skirting around a trolley bearing a cloudlike white cake.