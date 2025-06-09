Northern Light Theatre Turns 50 with THE PINK UNICORN, REQUEST PROGRAMME, and a Brand-New Holiday Premiere

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Northern Light Theatre has announced programming for its 50th anniversary season, titled The “F” Word—a tongue-in-cheek nod to turning fifty, and a celebration of the company’s enduring role in Edmonton’s theatrical landscape. The season includes the return of an audience favorite, a brand-new holiday comedy, an experimental ensemble piece, and a March fundraiser to mark the milestone.

Founded as a lunchtime theatre in the basement of the Art Gallery of Alberta and now performing at the ATB Financial Arts Barns, NLT has long been known for producing bold, boundary-pushing work. Artistic Director Trevor Schmidt, now in his 21st year at the helm, framed the season as an homage to the company’s legacy and its willingness to evolve.

“Fifty has become the unspeakable ‘F’ word,” Schmidt said. “But when you think about it, fifty years of producing challenging, engaging theatre is actually pretty impressive. This season, we’re borrowing a wedding tradition—something old, something new, a great big party, and something blue.”

Subscriptions are available now at northernlighttheatre.com, with early-bird VIP pricing of $80 in effect through July 2. Single tickets go on sale August 6, 2025.

The 2025–2026 Season Lineup:

THE PINK UNICORN

By Elise Forier-Edie

September 26 – October 11, 2025 (Preview: September 25)

Starring Patricia Zentilli in her NLT debut

A heartfelt return to a show that has become a modern classic for the company, The Pink Unicorn centers on a conservative mother navigating new understandings of gender and identity when her teen comes out as nonbinary. Both humorous and moving, the piece offers a compassionate look at how love and acceptance can evolve in a rapidly shifting world.

HOW PATTY AND JOANNE WON HIGH GOLD AT THE GRAND CHRISTMAS CUP WINTER DANCE COMPETITION

By Trevor Schmidt

November 28 – December 13, 2025 (Preview: November 27)

Starring Jenny McKillop and TBA

This world premiere comedy follows two unlikely companions as they train for a community holiday dance contest. What starts as a clash of personalities becomes a story of resilience, humor, and unexpected friendship. The show marks Schmidt’s return to the playwright’s chair, and the NLT debut of actor Jenny McKillop.

REQUEST PROGRAMME

By Franz Xaver Kroetz

May 1 – 16, 2026

A revival of one of NLT’s more experimental formats from its early days, Request Programme is a silent solo piece performed by a rotating ensemble of 17 actors drawn from the company’s 50-year history. With no dialogue and minimal action, each performance invites the audience to project their own meaning onto the isolated figure onstage. Performers range in age from their 20s to their 80s, ensuring no two nights are the same.

THE "F" WORD PARTY

March 2026 – Date TBA

Hosted by the NLT Board and Fundraising Committee, the 50th anniversary party will bring together artists, audiences, and longtime supporters for a festive evening of drinks, stories, and celebration. Expect special guests, curated memories, and a toast to the next fifty years.

For tickets, subscriptions, and full event details, visit northernlighttheatre.com or call 780-471-1586.

