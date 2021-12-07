L'UniThéâtre Announces New Interim Artistic Director Steve Jodoin

The Board of Directors of L'UniThéâtre, Alberta's only professional Francophone live theatre company, will welcome Steve Jodoin as the interim Artistic Director and Co-General Manager. In mid-2022 the Board will undertake a search for a full-time artistic director and co-general manager.

A well-known actor in the francophone and anglophone theatre community, and familiar with L'UniThéâtre, Steve will oversee programming for the current 2021-2022 season. Steve was recently the director of this season's PINS and a member of the creative team for Le Rire. As well as being a professional theatre actor and director, Steve is a Founder and Executive Producer with Production Loft, an Edmonton and Calgary-based award-winning production company specializing in documentary and non-fiction programming since 2015.

Previous Artistic Director and Co-General Manager Vincent Forcier has stepped down from his role at L'UnThéâtre to pursue personal projects. He will continue to collaborate with L'UniThéâtre as an actor. The Board sincerely thanks Vincent for the time and energy he has devoted to taking the helm of L'Unithéâtre during the pandemic. They wish him every success in his personal projects.