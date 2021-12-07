Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

L'UniThéâtre Announces New Interim Artistic Director Steve Jodoin

pixeltracker

A well-known actor in the francophone and anglophone theatre community, and familiar with L'UniThéâtre, Steve will oversee programming for the current 2021-2022 season.

Dec. 7, 2021  
L'UniThéâtre Announces New Interim Artistic Director Steve Jodoin

The Board of Directors of L'UniThéâtre, Alberta's only professional Francophone live theatre company, will welcome Steve Jodoin as the interim Artistic Director and Co-General Manager. In mid-2022 the Board will undertake a search for a full-time artistic director and co-general manager.

A well-known actor in the francophone and anglophone theatre community, and familiar with L'UniThéâtre, Steve will oversee programming for the current 2021-2022 season. Steve was recently the director of this season's PINS and a member of the creative team for Le Rire. As well as being a professional theatre actor and director, Steve is a Founder and Executive Producer with Production Loft, an Edmonton and Calgary-based award-winning production company specializing in documentary and non-fiction programming since 2015.

Previous Artistic Director and Co-General Manager Vincent Forcier has stepped down from his role at L'UnThéâtre to pursue personal projects. He will continue to collaborate with L'UniThéâtre as an actor. The Board sincerely thanks Vincent for the time and energy he has devoted to taking the helm of L'Unithéâtre during the pandemic. They wish him every success in his personal projects.


Related Articles View More Edmonton Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Dan DeLuca Photo
Dan DeLuca
Patti Murin Photo
Patti Murin
Samantha Pauly Photo
Samantha Pauly

More Hot Stories For You

  • Tickets For HAIRSPRAY Go On Sale This Friday at 10 AM
  • Growing Together: Horticulture Playwrights Workshop Now A Program Of Sisters Freehold
  • Ballet Theatre of Maryland to Present THE NUTCRACKER
  • Baltimore's Theatre Community Takes On Climate Change With Winter Seeds Collaborative Event 